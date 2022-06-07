How to create a clan in Diablo Immortal

Diablo Immortal asks the players to wage war against the horrific armies of Hell and claim their treasures. It's a pretty tall order, but a well-trained team would be a helpful asset in this mobile take on the classic dungeon crawling format.

The adventuring party is a key part of this franchise and the tabletop games that inspired it. Getting a group of party members to fill different roles and take on the world is one of the best parts of the game. But to get involved with a group, players might have to make their own.

Forming a clan in Diablo Immortal

Diablo Immortal is a mobile MMO that encourages players to party up and invite friends. It's an easy process, but beginners will have to undergo some trials and pay a hefty sum to make their own clan.

Clans are not available at the start of the game, in fact, players can't access the Clan menu until level 30.

One must approach the bounty board in Westmarch and take the quest entitled Opening the Way. Accepting the quest at the appropriate level will open clan access to the player.

Once the player has accomplished both of these tasks, they're free to shop around for a clan. There are plenty of groups with open slots, but if they decide to rather start their own, it'll cost them.

Open the menu and check the Adventurer Tab. Navigate to Clan, then to Clan Details to explore all the available clans. This menu also features a Create Clan button at the top of the screen.

Creating a clan will cost the player 100,000 Gold, but can be done as often as necessary. Once they have unlocked the tab, they're free to start as many clans as they can afford.

Why create a clan in Diablo Immortal?

Diablo Immortal is definitely better with friends, but the average player probably doesn't have 150 cohorts. Clans carry many benefits, but starting a new one can be a fun experience.

Clans have the option to compete for supremacy across the servers. By joining the Shadow Faction, any clan can become a Dark Clan. Doing so allows the members to participate in tons of challenges.

Daily and weekly challenges attempted by huge masses of players can land a clan a place on the leaderboards. One Dark Clan will be crowned the Immortal Dark Clan, which is a prestigious position.

This battle will take a ton of time and effort. Becoming a Dark Clan requires success in the luck-based Shadow Lottery. Entering the competition with other clans requires entering the top ten of the server. Winning the competition will require a dire hoard battle.

Immortal Clans will earn rewards like exclusive raids and far better loot. Only one clan can fill this role on a server, so the competition is stiff. An ambitious player can make their own clan and shoot to the top.

Clans are an important part of Diablo Immortal, and anyone can make their own. Players up to the challenge only need to unlock the tab and pay a fee to enter the competition.

