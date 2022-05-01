How to customize your Sportsmate in Nintendo Switch Sports

Nintendo Switch Sports (NSS) is the latest and greatest game in the popular series defined by Wii Sports. The new casual sports title from the Mario developers allows modern audiences to relive the glory days of motion-controlled sports.

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica



Enjoy six sports with family & friends locally & online with intuitive motion controls, or face off against sports rivals to earn in-game rewards and rise up to the Pro League! Let the games begin. #NintendoSwitchSports is available now!Enjoy six sports with family & friends locally & online with intuitive motion controls, or face off against sports rivals to earn in-game rewards and rise up to the Pro League! Let the games begin. #NintendoSwitchSports is available now! Enjoy six sports with family & friends locally & online with intuitive motion controls, or face off against sports rivals to earn in-game rewards and rise up to the Pro League! https://t.co/jKgCbhwNNe

As with most games these days, players can customize their character to their liking. These include options like gender, hair, accessories, and so on. Newcomers might be interested to learn what further options are available. Here are the details.

Nintendo Switch Sports offers a plethora of ways to design your personal Sportsmate

Characters in NSS are called Sportsmates. They're a big step up from the Mii avatars in the Wii game. In comparison, they are far more appealing all-around, from clothing to core character detail.

Follow these steps to customize your Sportsmate:

The UI is fairly clean and nice-looking, too (Image via Nintendo)

Step 1: Head to the Spocco Square. This is where players can select different sports from.

Step 2: Look at the bottom right. There should be a hangar icon. Click on it.

Step 3: This should take players to the character customization screen. It offers many options. They are as follows:

Face & Hairstyle

Here, players can customize their Sportsmates hair color, hairstyle, skin tone, eyebrow shape, and more. Facial features like freckles, age, facial hair, and makeup can also be tweaked.

Outfits & Accessories

Basic outfit combos are available to pick from. They are offered in varying colors. There are more categories under this section, but newcomers won't find anything here. More options can be unlocked by playing the game and earning rewards.

Body

Here, players can define their body type. Players can also create a Mii character under this section. Also, note that players can rotate their Sportsmate by pressing the ZL (for turning left) and ZR (for turning right).

Stamps

There is also an option to select Stamps. These are emoticons that can be used in the presence of other players to let them know how you're feeling. Up to 4 can be equipped at a time.

Equipment

This is the gear that the Sportsmates carry in each sport. They can be customized as well. Note that these are purely cosmetic appearances and do not affect gameplay. The Soccer option under this category lets players choose the kind of goal animation that plays out when scoring a goal - kind of like Rocket League.

Additionally, players can also name their Sportsmate and select a fun title.

That is all for the customization aspect of your Sportsmate. Want to unlock new outfits and equipment? Play online matches to earn points that can be turned in for rewards, like cosmetics.

Edited by R. Elahi