How to defeat Afflicted Monsters in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is the hotly anticipated first expansion to the newest entry in Capcom's iconic giant-slaying action RPG. The new content includes plenty of new monster encounters and new areas to explore but also adds a new level of challenge to face.

Afflicted monsters are a new concept to the franchise that renders monsters even more powerful. Beyond even the Master Rank system, Afflicted Monsters possess much more health and deal much more damage than their typical forms. This presents a massive new challenge for any player willing to increase their difficulty even further beyond.

Fighting Afflicted Monsters in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak features challenges for those who've already beaten the main game's entire catalog. This means it also tests players with the best armor and weapons they can find in even tougher encounters.

Players can only begin taking on Afflicted Monsters after they've cleared Master Rank 10. They'll then be asked to defeat an Afflicted Arzuros to introduce them to the concept.

Beating the Afflicted Monsters is easy to understand but difficult to pull off. Much like the monsters' normal state, they have weak points that players will need to target to slay them. Unlike traditional beasts, however, their weak points are marked with giant red glowing spots.

Target and destroy those glowing weak points as quickly as possible. If the players can't do enough damage to their glowing weak points, the monster will use a new move called the Anomaly Burst.

An Anomaly Burst is a massive red explosion accompanied by orbs of Qurio that could destroy the player. If it begins to charge its explosive attack, run as quickly as possible to get some distance.

Beyond this new mechanic, the Afflicted Monsters are much like their normal forms. When they've transformed, they're far faster, more deadly, and more aggressive. Just settle in for a flurry of vicious attacks and try to break those glowing weak points as quickly as possible.

What do players get for beating Afflicted Monsters in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak?

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak's new monster forms are tough, but they can be beaten. Luckily, these beasts will drop rare and valuable rewards for those willing to take them down.

Afflicted Monsters drop Afflicted Materials, which can be used to craft Rank 10 weapons. This is a huge boost to the players' damage if they can get what they need.

There are eight Afflicted Material types, each of which is only dropped by a few Afflicted monsters. Here's a handy list to sort out what drops what:

Afflicted Bone: Arzuros, Volvidon, Lagombi

Afflicted Pelt: Great Izuchi, Great Baggi, Great Wroggi, Kulu-Ya-Ku

Afflicted Blood: Tetranadon, Daimyo Hermitaur, Bishaten, Khezu

Afflicted Monster Bone: Aknosom, Royal Ludroth, Barroth, Basarios

Afflicted Shell: Blood Orange Bishaten, Somnacanth, Jyruratodus, Shogun Ceanataur

Afflicted Scale: Tobi-Kadachi, Rathian, Anjanath, Pukei-Pukei

Afflicted Claw: Aurora Somnacanth, Goss Harag, Rakna-Kadaki, Almudron

Afflicted Fang: Garangolm, Magnamalo, Nargacuga, Barioth

Just pick the piece and hunt down one of the attached Afflicted Monsters to pick it up. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak adds new challenges and new tools players will need to win.

