How to defeat Arukenimon in Digimon Survive

Part 3 of Digimon Survive sees players come face-to-face against the dastardly Arukenimon.

This villainous Digimon acts as the main antagonist of the third part with a goal of sacrificing just about everything.

Assembling a mighty team is the only way to put an end to Arukenimon's reign of terror. There are multiple layers to the battle against this Digimon and siding with Kaito is the best way to clinch victory.

How to win against Arukenimon in Digimon Survive

There is a crucial choice to make prior to battling Arukenimon. Players will confront an Unfamiliar Woman and Kaito prior to taking on the Digimon Survive boss. This scene delivers one of the most important decisions in the game.

The Unfamiliar Woman is just Arukenimon in disguise. Choosing to side with her or with Kaito leads to the same place, with both being catalysts for the boss battle. How the battle begins is what comes with the choice.

Siding with the Unfamiliar Woman will see players board a cable car with her, only to be trapped in a tangle of webs, waiting to be sacrificed after she is revealed to be the Digimon.

Choosing to believe Kaito sees players venture with him to search for Miu while the rest of the team goes with the Woman. The trap is still sprung, but they are on the outside and remain capable of reacting with force.

Believing Kaito will allow players to start the battle unhindered and also provide Agumon for the fight. With such a powerful Digimon available, that is the choice to make. Here are some other tips to win the battle after siding with Kaito:

Clear out all of the spider-like creatures, the Dokugumon, before going after Arukenimon.

Players can attack Arukenimon first, but it puts them at a massive disadvantage.

Defeating every Dokugumon will stop them from tormenting the rest of the party in the cable car and free them.

This gives the player many more creatures to battle the boss with.

Use items to heal any status inflictions as quickly as possible to avoid complicating the fight.

Keep all of the Digimon in close proximity so no one gets ambushed or ganged up on

Take out the rest of the Dokugumon as the team fights through the webbed trees and onto land

This ensures the battlefield is clear and only Arukenimon remains when the time comes to take the boss out

To defeat Arukenimon as easily as possible, attack it with every fully evolved Digimon from a variety of angles

The boss is resistant to Psychic damage, so avoid that and opt to use normal attacks from its side or behind it

If Electric attacks are available, use them primarily with the likes of Betamon to deal the most damage possible and win the battle

It should only take five or so attacks with fully evolved Digimon if there aren't any other creatures to deal with. Arukenimon isn't invincible in Digimon Survive, it can only deliver insane damage that is hard to come back from.

