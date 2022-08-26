How to defeat Ash in Soul Hackers 2’s Subway Line 14

Soul Hackers 2 has been a rather challenging experience for players new to the Sin Megami Tensei franchise. While it is one of the most accessible and fun entries in the Megaten series, some of the bosses in the Atlus-developed spin-off have proven to be a bit trickier than most.

One such encounter is Ash, whom players will encounter in Subway Line 14 as they explore the area during their quest to track down Mangetsu.

Ash has proven to be a serious challenge for many in the community. What makes her significantly more difficult than some of the other enemies in the game is that she is not alone in this encounter.

The greater the stack, the more powerful the Sabbath! Find your foe's weakness to gain stacks and perform devastating Sabbath attacks at the end of the party's turn!

She is accompanied by her own summon, a Night Lilim, who spawns a Drake Basilisk if players defeat Lilim.

Her attacks hit hard, and she is capable of wiping out the player’s entire party if they are not aptly prepared for the fight.

Today’s guide will go over some of Ash's weaknesses and resistances in Soul Hackers 2, along with some valuable tips for dealing with her during the fight.

Ash weakness, resistance, and movesets in Soul Hackers 2

During Ash’s encounter in Subway Line 14, players will not only face the boss but her two summons as well. The weaknesses and resistances, as well as the movesets of the enemy, are as follows:

Ash

Weaknesses and Resistances:

Physical: -

Gunfire: Resist

Fire: Resist

Ice: -

Electric: -

Force: Weak

Ruin: Block

Movesets:

Attack: Deals gunfire attack to one party member.

Flame Shot: Deals fire attack to one party member.

Blackout: Deals gunfire attack to all party members.

Summon: Summons one of her two demons (Drake Basilisk)

Accelerate: Will increase Ash's action count by one.

Ashes to Ashes: Deals severe Almighty attack to one party member that can increase ailment damage if they are afflicted.

Night Lilim

Weaknesses and Resistances:

Physical: -

Gunfire: -

Fire: -

Ice: Weak

Electric: Block

Force: -

Ruin: Resist

Movesets:

Bewitching Gaze: Will ruin attack to one party member and can inflict Daze.

Frolic: Will ruin attack to all party members that can inflict Daze.

Drake Basilisk

Weaknesses and Resistances:

Physical: Weak

Gunfire: -

Fire: -

Ice: Weak

Electric: -

Force: -

Ruin: Block

Movesets:

Demonic Gaze: Will ruin attack to all party members that can inflict Dread

How to take down Ash easily in Soul Hackers 2

To be able to take down Ash as efficiently as possible in Soul Hackers 2, here are a few tips that players can abide by:

1) Prepare for the fight by stocking up on items

Items that restore health and MP are crucial when it comes to some of the most challenging fights in a Megaten title. This is true for Soul Hackers 2's Ash as well, and the boss encounter can be made significantly more manageable if players have sufficient items in their inventory that they can use when they are in a pinch.

2) Having the right set of demons

Creating a well-rounded party that can manipulate Ash's weaknesses in Soul Hackers 2 will allow players to Sabbath stack and whittle down her health with powerful attacks. Lillim, on the other hand, is weak to Ice, while Basilisk is weak to Physical and Ice as well.

Ash will call Basilisk when Lilim is defeated, and players can either look to focus on the new summons and chip away at the boss or put in every resource to take out Ash as quickly as possible.

3) Being aware of Ashes to Ashes

One of Ash’s most powerful attacks is Ashes to Ashes, which deals a severe Almighty attack on one party member. The attack does not have any wind-up, and she can target any of the members randomly.

The attack is capable of one-shotting if the character's HP is low enough or even getting the character to extremely low health, leaving them vulnerable.

Players should always be wary of this attack and keep healing the members hit with items or Dia spells to keep them topped off.

Ash’s Accelerator is also something that players should have countermeasures for, as the skill allows her to have an additional attack turn.

When Ash reaches 25% HP, the battle will automatically end, so focusing just on her and bursting her down is also a viable option.

