How to defeat Bode boss fight in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Final)?

Bode is the final boss of Star Wars Jedi Survivor and is the most powerful enemy in the game. While he has been one of the most intelligent allies since the beginning of the game, after his initial betrayal of grabbing the compass, he is currently equally dangerous. Bode has a set of attacks that will not be as easy to counter as in the first battle. This guide will help users take him down in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Taking down final boss Bode in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Bode will try everything to win the fight in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, ranging from lightsabers to blasters, even with grenades. He also uses tactics from previous bosses encountered in the game, meaning he does not always follow an exact attack pattern.

Players will be required to master the patterns of previous battles fought to stand a chance against him, along with upgrading each weapon and unlocking all available perks. This will also be the only fight in which Cal will team up with Merrin.

The steps to take down the final boss Bode in Star Wars Jedi Survivor are as follows:

During the initiation, Bode will throw a set of grenades. Stay away from them and avoid the shots from his blasters.

Charge towards him, perfectly parry his slashes and wait for Merrin to arrive. Once she arrives, land a few hits on him to break his stance.

Spam a combo of attacks to take down 15% of his health and parry his attack, followed by a back jump. Merrin will arrive to the rescue and perform a stun attack.

Land a few hits within the window and immediately fall back. In the meantime, Merrin will go invisible.

Perfectly parry a few hits and take down his health to 70% and he will perform a pull and throw. Merrin will come out for rescue and teleport back towards Bode, where Cal will grab him, and they will fall to the bottom of the arena. This will initiate the second phase of the battle.

Bode will throw his lightsaber towards you and will shoot with his blasters. Try to minimize distance and block his shots.

Once he throws grenades, fall back and immediately block his blaster shot. Approach him to force him to perform a few slash attacks, parry them to break his stance, then perform a combo to drain his health to 60%.

Beware, he will approach and set a nade in the body of Cal, it will take a significant amount of your health. Immediately charge towards him and perform a few slash attacks.

The boss will push you back and will perform a jumping kick. You should heal up during this point.

Perform a few attacks on him, and Merrin will appear during this time frame distracting him. Once she disappears, he will be forced to perform a few attacks. Parrying them will greatly damage his stance, making him vulnerable to hits.

Continuously parry, attack, and dodge to take down his health. Once his health reaches 45%, it will trigger a cutscene signifying the third phase of this battle.

This phase completely involves parrying to break stance and avoiding his jump attacks. He will perform a few wave attacks, which are simple to dodge. Taking his health below 15% will trigger a button-smashing duel and drain his health to 10% upon winning.

Parry a few final attacks to break his stance for the last time and hit a few times to win the battle.

This concludes the process of defeating Bode in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. This is comparatively the longest boss fight of the entire game, along with the Dagan Gera first encounter. Despite being a good ally, the betrayal cost Bode his life while saving his daughter from the Empire in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Struggling in a galaxy far far away? Our guides make it easy. May the force be with you!

