How to defeat Cleopatra in Shin Megami Tensei 5

The Shin Megami Tensei 5 DLC boss battles are by far some of the hardest encounters in the game.

These super bosses are incredibly difficult to overcome, and players will need to use everything in their arsenal to beat them in the Normal and Hard difficulty.

MegaTen bosses of the mainline games are notorious for being a brutal challenge, and the ones in the Shin Megami Tensei 5 DLC even manage to take that difficulty up a notch.

Cleopatra, one of the most coveted demons from the Shin Megami Tensei 5 DLC, can only be added to the Nahobino’s party after the player manages to overcome her encounter. They will first need to defeat her in what is an incredibly difficult boss fight, and then they will need to talk her out of committing suicide.

When done so successfully, Cleopatra will be added automatically to the party, and her Special Fusion will also be made available.

However, beating the Femme demon is anything but easy, and today’s article will talk about a few steps that players can employ to make this encounter a bit more bearable on the Normal and Hard difficulty.

Five things to keep in mind for the Cleopatra DLC boss fight in Shin Megami Tensei 5

1) Stocking up on Ice dampers

One of the most difficult aspects of the Cleopatra fight is her AoE Ice spell, Mabufubarion, which does severe elemental damage to the Nahobino and all its allies. Every time she gathers Magatsuhi, she will cast this spell, and if the party is not prepared, she can just wipe them out with one hit, especially if the player has demons who are weak to Ice.

Hence, Ice Dampeners are a must during this fight, and it will not allow Cleopatra to wipe the board with just one skill.

2) Going in with Physical and Dark

Apart from her all-powerful AoE ultimate, the other factor that makes the Cleopatra fight feel unwinnable for Shin Megami Tensei 5 players is her resistances status. The DLC boss is resistant to every single status effect and every single element apart from Dark. While she absorbs light, Cleopatra is very weak to Dark.

She has no resistance to Physical attacks, and it’s advisable that players make a party that primarily boasts both these types of damage. Demons like Ganesha, Cybele, and Atavaka can be great for this encounter.

3) Frolic is no joke

Cleopatra’s Frolic can be very dangerous if Shin Megami Tensei 5 players do not boast a party that can effectively deal with it.

This skill allows Cleopatra to apply Charm on all her foes, along with Tarunda x2 and Rakunda x2, which lowers the Attack and Defensive stats of all those affected drastically.

This spell alone can turn the tide of battle to her favor, even if players were doing rather well against her early on, minimizing the damage that she can deal by correctly timing Ice dampers, buffs, and debuffs.

To remove the Charm status, players can invest some Macca to purchase items like Amrita Soda which will immediately remove the status. However, for a more AoE effect, Amrita Shower can work equally well.

Another great option that players can look into is keeping Tao in their party during the Cleopatra fight. Tao comes with the skill Light of Order, which will allow her to instantly remove the charm effect from allies and one rank of the stats debuff that Frolic causes.

She can also deal a bit of damage to Cleopatra with her Megidola skill. However, it’s recommended that Shin Megami Tensei 5 players use her primarily for support, as the boss encounter is pretty drawn out, and MP management will become a very big issue the later the fight goes.

She can back up Ganesha and Cybele if players choose to keep these two demons in the party. Cybele with her Dark Sword can be incredibly useful during this encounter if it can luckily proc its “seal” effect.

Cleopatra can be a great asset to Shin Megami Tensei 5 players who are looking to complete the DLC on Normal and Hard difficulty. Frolic and Mabufubarion is an incredible set of skills to have in a party, but for players to get their hands on Cleopatra, they will first need to defeat her in the boss fight and then talk her out of killing herself.

