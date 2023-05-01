How to defeat E3-VE3 legendary droid in Star Wars Jedi Survivor? Location, rewards, and more

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is a game full of content and secrets for players to find. Featuring six entire planets to explore from the start of the game, it is easy to get overwhelmed by the number of things to do. Finding a specific one in the interstellar sea can be challenging, with many upgrades and items dropped by defeated enemies.

The legendary droideka droid E3-VE3 in Star Wars Jedi Survivor is hidden away in the corner of the map but hides some exciting collectibles. Here's how to find it and defeat it.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor guide to E3-VE3: Where and how to beat

Location

The Untamed Downs on Level B hides a few secret areas (image via youtube.com/fpgoodgame)

Nestled away in a small cavern-like series of rooms in the Untamed Downs on the planet of Koboh, the quickest way to access it is probably via fast travel to the Bygone Settlement, then mounting a steed to travel the rest of the distance till the encounter.

Once at the entrance, players must progress the remainder of the way on foot. After a few rooms through encounters with wild animals, E3-VE3 will be waiting on the other side of a solid metal hatch.

The Fight

What makes it challenging is the encounter design itself (in-game image via Respawn Entertainment)

While E3-VE3 is not one of the more challenging enemies in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, it can still cause severe damage if players get careless. Being a droideka gives it access to the forcefield shield, allowing it to shrug off a few attacks from Cal Kestis's lightsaber(s).

Additionally, the room also has quite a few B1 Battle Droids inside as well. While focusing on the Droideka would reward you with the "Legendary Enemy Defeated" message, the fight is not truly over until you defeat the other droids who might be able to overwhelm an unprepared player with numbers.

E3-VE3 has comparably little health in the grand scheme of things in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, but with its allies and the difficulty of getting past other enemies and reaching them, the risk remains high.

Rewards

BD-1 can find

The most important reward for players would be the skill point awarded upon defeating E3-VE3. This reward is highly versatile and valuable, allowing players to spec it into any ability they can unlock - considerably powering up Cal Kestis for the rest of the Star Wars Jedi Survivor playthrough.

Additionally, in the corner of the room is a Health Essence - also incredibly helpful for any player, increasing the maximum amount of health a player has.

Finally, there are two Databank Scans for BD-1 to pick up, which will be interesting for the Star Wars loremasters.

Struggling in a galaxy far far away? Our guides make it easy. May the force be with you!

Poll : 0 votes