Upon arriving on Hollywood Boulevard, Dead Island 2’s final boss awaits: Reubenator. As it turns out, not only is Dr. Reuben responsible for everything that had gone wrong, he also winds up being the last boss. His daughter has fled the scene, and it’s up to the Survivor (or Survivors in multiplayer) to overcome one final boss, before fleeing back to the helicopter to get away with the rest of the player’s allies.

Whilee the Reubenator can be difficult, with the right weapon types and a full Fury Mode, players should have no problem overcoming the boss on their own. You will still have your hands full, with his non-stop waves of allies coming in, and the final boss having all the abilities of the Mutator foe.

How to beat Reubenator in Dead Island 2

Thankfully, you’ve already fought a boss similar to this in Dead Island 2. The Reubenator is essentially just another Mutator, similar to the ones you’ve fought. By this point in the game, you should have plenty of excellent weapons, so equip your strongest stuff. I focused on a rifle, shotgun, pistol, and a pair of melee weapons.

One of these was a reward from a side mission - the Sharktooth sword. You start with some range on the boss, so open fire quickly to get whatever damage you can in. Your curveballs will vary - I used Caustic-X and Military Grenade.

Don’t spam your shots though at the Dead Island 2 boss, because the Reubenator can fire a barrage of bones or ichor at the player, so you need to be quick to evade it. He can do this back-to-back as well. Thankfully, he’s an incredibly slow boss.

In addition, he can use the Crusher’s ground pound, so stay as far away as possible and shoot away at the boss. He can also follow that with more blasts, and then a series of rushing punches, as the Crusher did.

If you want to end this fight in a hurry though, I recommend popping Fury Mode around 50% or so health. Run in and start punching the stuffing out of the Reubenator. I also used the Slayer ability to make enemies explode when they die while in Fury Mode. This makes it worthwhile to punch the adds that keep swarming in for this Dead Island 2 boss.

It's time to go feral, and put the Reubenator in the ground in Dead Island 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

At this point, the final boss explodes in a shower of gore, and you just need to pick up all the loot, finish off any other foes, and run to the escape zone. Your allies are waiting to pick you up, but as for what happens, you’ll just have to get through the last gauntlet of zombies and see for yourself.

Poll : 0 votes