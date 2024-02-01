Owing to fast-paced mechanics, players may struggle to defeat the Flash in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League. A lot of people have been excited about Rocksteady's newest title, especially since it is set in Metropolis City and is full of challenging bosses who will test their skills. However, some of these can be quite difficult, and you might need tips to steer you in the right direction.

These tips will go a long way towards making your journey easier as you slowly go through the members of the iconic superhero squad. This article will show you how to defeat the Flash in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League.

Tips to defeat the Flash in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

You can easily defeat the Flash in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

To defeat the Flash in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, you will have to be at your best. This boss fight has three phases, and the speedster will not hesitate to use his entire arsenal.

Here are some important tips that will help you defeat the Flash in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League:

Use countershots to charge your Speed-Force decouplers. Once the blue bar below the Flash's HP is filled, he will become vulnerable to attacks. Using countershots and dodging his attacks will get him into this state.

Barry Allen's maneuverability can be a big issue throughout this fight, so constantly be on his tail to avoid losing sight of him.

The Flash will often leave Speed-Force bubbles around the arena; these act as mines and it is best to avoid them. Simply chucking a grenade at them is enough.

The Flash will sometimes stop and charge up a lightning attack. Use this window to close the distance and deal some damage; shotguns excel at this task.

Keep repeating these to take out his first HP bar. Once this is done, Phase 2 will start. Here are some tips for dealing with the Flash at this stage:

He will start throwing Speed-Force tornadoes toward you; avoid these at all costs, as they will take away a heavy chunk of HP.

The Flash will start moving so fast that he will leave behind afterimages of himself. It's fairly easy to get tricked by these, so be wary. Taking them out is usually easier than guessing which one is the correct Flash.

The rest stays the same; make him vulnerable, and avoid the Speed-Force bubbles and tornadoes as you continue to grind the Flash's health down.

Once you have the second HP Bar depleted, the third phase will be triggered. The Flash's Phase 3 is even worse and can wipe you out pretty quickly if you're not careful. Here are some tips for this stage:

The Flash will now start to throw multiple Speed-Force bubbles and tornadoes, so you will have to constantly be on the move to avoid getting hit.

to avoid getting hit. There will also be an increase in the number of afterimages. Defeat as many of these as you see to make the whole thing much smoother.

Phase 4 is the deadliest of them all. The Flash will throw everything that he has in his arsenal to beat you. However, apart from an increase in the number of attacks and afterimages, everything else stays the same. Just keep moving and stay on the attack; through this, you can easily defeat the Flash in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League.

