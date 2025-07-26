How to defeat General of the North - Ai Nengqi in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Defeating General of the North - Ai Nengqi in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers can be surprisingly manageable if you understand his weaknesses and use the right strategy. This boss appears later in the game, during Chapter 2 in the Cloudspire. Despite his intimidating look and large arsenal of moves, his difficulty level is quite low if you prepare with lightning-based abilities and the appropriate weapon.

Here is a guide to take down the General of the North - Ai Nengqi in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

Note: Parts of the article reflect the author's views; so the game may vary.

How to beat General of the North - Ai Nengqi in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Lightning Shot by the boss (Image via 505 Games)

Where to find General of the North - Ai Nengqi in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Ai Nengqi’s arena is at the Rebel Camp in the Cloudspire. To reach it, clear the area near the shrine and defeat the armored soldier guarding it to obtain the Rebel Camp Key. Once you have the key, descend the ladder beside the shrine and follow the path on the left. A locked gate blocks access to the arena — use the key to open it and proceed to the fight.

Recommended level, gear, and weapon choices

The fight is tuned for characters around Level 40 or higher, so ensure you’ve leveled enough by exploring side paths and defeating optional bosses before challenging him. Both the Axe and Longsword are excellent choices here. The Axe’s heavy swings tear through Ai Nengqi’s health when you land them, while the Longsword offers faster combos and more forgiving dodges.

Lightning damage is the good element against this boss. Equip Lightning Tempering or use lightning spells like Thunderstorm, which you can earn by defeating an elite enemy near the Rebel Camp shrine. Unlocking Bone Needle – Lightning in the Impetus Repository is also recommended.

Ai Nengqi’s moveset explained

Ai Nengqi mixes powerful sword slashes with frost and lightning-based attacks, making him unpredictable at mid-range. Here’s what to watch for:

Ground Slam: He leaps or stomps the ground to deal AoE damage. Dodge toward him and circle to his back for a safe punish window.

He leaps or stomps the ground to deal AoE damage. Dodge toward him and circle to his back for a safe punish window. Crouching Slash: Horizontal combos ending in a brief stationary pose; this is a perfect moment to land heavy attacks.

Horizontal combos ending in a brief stationary pose; this is a perfect moment to land heavy attacks. Ice Spikes: Frost-based attacks that are easy to sidestep but can obscure your vision; stay mobile to keep him in sight.

Frost-based attacks that are easy to sidestep but can obscure your vision; stay mobile to keep him in sight. Lightning Shot/Strike: Arrows imbued with lightning that detonate on impact. Dodge diagonally forward to close the gap and avoid getting pinned at range.

Arrows imbued with lightning that detonate on impact. Dodge diagonally forward to close the gap and avoid getting pinned at range. Sword Slams/Overhead Slash: Repeated heavy strikes aimed at the ground. Stick close and dodge to the left, punishing him after the final hit.

Battle strategy

Duel with the General of the North - Ai Nengqi in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via 505 Games)

A melee-heavy approach works best for this fight. Before entering, apply the Temperance item to imbue your Axe with Lifeleech if you’ve unlocked Bone Needle – Leech from the skill tree. This allows you to heal through sustained aggression; every landed hit will restore health, making the fight safer.

Stay close to Ai Nengqi throughout the battle. His ranged lightning arrows become far less dangerous when you’re right next to him, and most of his melee combos have predictable recovery frames you can exploit. Use charged heavy attacks or complete light attack strings to trigger Clash, which ignores most incoming damage during its animation. If he jumps back to fire arrows, that’s your cue to reposition and close the gap again.

Exploring Cloudspire thoroughly before the fight pays off; reaching Level 45 or higher without grinding gives you the stats needed to endure his heavier attacks.

Rewards for defeating General of the North - Ai Nengqi in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Beating General of the North - Ai Nengqi in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers drops some of the most notable rewards in the Cloudspire chapter:

Flamebringer (Longsword)

White Jade Dumpling

Seven Treasure Rosary

Echo of Ai Nengqi (Spell)

