Leenzee's latest offering is not a walk in the park — some players may require beginner tips and tricks in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. The Souls-like genre is not unfamiliar with challenging entries, but this new title turns things up a notch to accommodate its fast-paced, action-oriented gameplay. This might lead you to wonder what the best ways to approach the game are and which key tips and tricks in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers can save your life.

This article provides some of the best beginner tips and tricks in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

5 best tips and tricks in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

1) Unlock Sword Counter on Longsword

Longsword is a great weapon (Image via 505 Games)

The Longsword is one of the best weapons in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, and is a great choice for players. It is advised to invest your Red Mercury Essences or Skill Points in the Sword Counter. This allows you to parry attacks from enemy weapons.

This skill is handy against certain bosses, such as Commander Honglan, who is extremely fast-paced and fights with a sword. Fighting her can be challenging, and you will need to parry a fair bit.

2) Build flexibility

Respec skills and change builds (Image via 505 Games)

One of the key tips and tricks in Wuchang: Fallen Feather is to change your build as often as possible to adapt to a situation. This can be done by utilizing the free respecs for your Skill or Disciplines.

Besides being able to respec skills in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, you must also change your armor accordingly to deal with status effects, such as Burn, Frostbite, and Corruption. Besides bosses, the environment can also afflict you with these debuffs.

3) Exploration is a must

Exploration can give you powerful spells (Image via 505 Games)

It goes without saying that the key to becoming powerful in a Souls-like game is exploring and taking optional paths to find gear and other items that aid you in battle. Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is no different — explore the world of Ming Dynasty China as much as possible.

If you are a beginner to the Souls-like genre, one of the best tips and tricks in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is to take every path available. The main ones will be marked by Harbinger Cuckoos, whom you can kill to obtain Aurum Feathers. Exploration not only rewards you with items, but spells that can come in handy.

Optional bosses are sometimes located in these areas. You can challenge and defeat them not only to prove your skills and go for a related trophy, but also to get Red Mercury to level up and become strong.

4) Shimmer

Shimmer is essential to win fights (Image via 505 Games)

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers introduces a new mechanic called Skyborn Might, a resource that you can gain during combat. This allows you to cast spells or use weapon techniques. You can gain this by performing certain actions, such as perfect dodging or attacking enemies.

When you dodge perfectly, you will perform Shimmer, which allows you to gain Skyborn Might. During combat, dodge constantly to evade enemy attacks and allow you to cast spells frequently. This is one of the key tips and tricks in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

5) Use the environment to your advantage when fighting the Inner Demon

Turn enemies against each other (Image via 505 Games)

The Inner Demon is a powerful enemy who can kill you easily. She will be summoned when you die at full madness — you must defeat her to obtain the Red Mercury that you lost. Early on, she can be extremely difficult to take down, as she moves fast and hits hard.

One of the best tips and tricks in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is to use the environment to your advantage. If the Inner Demon spawns in front of a powerful enemy, run away and let them fight until one of them perishes. You can then finish off the remaining foe. Moreover, places such as Cloudspire are full of mines that you can use against the Inner Demon.

Those were some of the best beginner tips and tricks in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

