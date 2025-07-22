Is Wuchang: Fallen Feathers coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Yes, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is coming to Xbox Game Pass. This dark and atmospheric action RPG is officially heading to Xbox Game Pass on July 24, 2025, and will thus be a Day 1 launch for all subscribers. Crafted by Leenzee and 505 Games, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers combines rich Chinese mythology and dark, soulslike action mechanics.Spanning the late years of the Ming Dynasty, it is a story of a cryptic warrior afflicted with an otherworldly, feather-growth disease. With its dense lore, terrifying foes, and intense gameplay reminiscent of Bloodborne, it's one of the most eagerly awaited RPGs of the year.Read on to learn more about the title's release on Game Pass and what you should expect from it.When is Wuchang: Fallen Feathers launching on Xbox Game Pass?Microsoft confirmed in its Xbox Game Pass July 2025 Wave 2 update that Wuchang: Fallen Feathers will release for the service on July 24, 2025. If you're already subscribed, that means no additional fee is needed — you can download and play the game when it launches.The game’s global launch is set for 10 pm EDT on July 24, across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC. So, for a few players, particularly in earlier time zones, the game will unlock late on July 23. Just another reason to preload early.Also read: Does Wuchang: Fallen Feathers have early access?Expectations from Wuchang: Fallen FeathersAt its core, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is a one-player action RPG in which you take on the role of Bai Wuchang, an amnesiac pirate who is trying to survive a world on the brink of madness. Not only is she struggling to recall her missing past, but she's also dealing with a horrific disease called Feathering. This is an illness that consumes its victims and turns them into grotesque, distorted monsters.The game's background is soaked in an eerie mix of Chinese folklore and Lovecraftian horror, all wrapped in the crumbling splendor of Ming Dynasty China. Shu is infested with diseased beasts and dark secrets, and as you travel across it, Wuchang slowly unravels not just protagonist's past. but the nature of the curse that hangs everything in the balance.Also read: Wuchang Fallen Feathers system requirementsLike any good Soulslike, expect Wuchang: Fallen Feathers to test your patience and skill. The combat is brutal but rewarding, and you’ll have the freedom to experiment with different builds, craft better weapons, and adapt your playstyle to survive. Every encounter matters, and perseverance is key.Also read: Does Wuchang: Fallen Feathers have a demo?Whether it's the beautiful world, intricate combat mechanics, or otherworldly storyline that pulls you in, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers has a lot to offer RPG enthusiasts. And with its release straight into Xbox Game Pass, there isn't much of an excuse not to take it for a spin.Also read: How to preload Wuchang: Fallen FeathersFollow Sportskeeda for more updates:Wuchang Fallen Feathers pre-order guideWuchang: Fallen Feathers dev on inspirations, gameplay, and more (Exclusive)7 best souls-like games to play while waiting for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers