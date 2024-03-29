How to defeat Jules Brunet in Rise of the Ronin

Jules Brunet in Rise of the Ronin is one of the initial villain bosses you must kill to progress in the main story campaign. To defeat him, you must dodge their special and red attacks and counter them with critical hits. Your special moves will be vital in this quest, and you can complete the quest once you kill the Foreign Swordsman.

You come across Jules Brunet in Rise of the Ronin at the end of the fourth chapter, Cultural Exchange. He carries a shield and has a unique version of Countersparks, making parrying considerably hard. Hence, defeating the Foreign Swordsman can be challenging, and you might be looking for tips to do the same.

This article provides all the information necessary to win against Jules Brunet in Rise of the Ronin.

Tips to defeat Jules Brunet in Rise of the Ronin

Dodge the attacks of Jules Brunet (Image via Team Ninja)

Once you start investigating Harris’ whereabouts, you will come across multiple enemies around the large white spots on the map. As you investigate and defeat foes, you will eventually come to the place where the complex lies. It will look empty, but as you hoop over the broken wall and dig a hole near the large door, you will find a large, intimidating figure blocking your path.

Then, the boss battle will start with the Foreign Swordsman, Jules Brunet.

Follow the tips below to easily defeat Jules Brunet in Rise of the Ronin:

Jules Brunet will primarily use the sword to attack . He will send numerous slashes at first, so make sure to dodge them and use Countersparks continuously.

. He will send numerous slashes at first, so make sure to dodge them and use Countersparks continuously. He will also carry a shield and charge you with it. His charge will be combined with multiple red attacks that you must parry and dodge again.

Once the panic bar fills up, hit him with continuous critical strikes .

. Use Whetstones to paralyze him, and then hit him with your combos.

to paralyze him, and then hit him with your combos. Keep doing that until he loses half his health. Then, the Foreign Swordsman will start applying more brutal attacking measures.

Jules Brunet can now make long jumps and slash with red attacks from above. Thus, make sure to keep in check of the surroundings. Keep dodging the attacks till you find an opening.

At some point, you will notice that he’s growing weaker. Take advantage of his wrong posture and hit him with your best skills.

Keep hitting with Countersparks when he attacks, and strike him with critical slashes when stunned. Eventually, you will defeat him in this way.

Once you defeat Jules, he will join your team and recognize you as a worthy samurai.

That concludes our guide on how you can defeat Jules Brunet. You can also check out our other guides:

How to get more Silver coins II Best early game build II How to replay missions II All cat locations