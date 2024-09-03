Kang-Jin Loong in Black Myth Wukong is a main story boss you face in Chapter Three. Being a dragon, he can fly around the area, giving him a lot of mobility. You will encounter this boss pretty early on in Chapter Three, and might not have a lot of tools for a proper counter. This can make things tricky for newcomers, with some struggling for hours to defeat Kang-Jin Loong in Black Myth Wukong.

However, with a few tips, what you have is more than enough to deal with this boss. Here’s a comprehensive guide on how to defeat Kang-Jin Loong in Black Myth Wukong.

Where to find Kang-Jin Loong in Black Myth Wukong?

Kang-Jin Loong can be found at the end of the Snow Path (Image via GameScience)

Kang-Jin Loong is a required boss fight, so defeating him is pivotal for progressing past Chapter Three. Luckily, finding him is not too hard at all. After you deal with the Macaque Chief, the Destined One will be turned into a bat. He will then land at Mirrormere which is the end of the Snow Path.

Rest at the Keeper’s Shrine in front of you and head to the frozen lake right behind it. Then, approach the temple in the middle of the lake, which will trigger a cutscene. Once the cutscene ends, you will find yourself face-to-face with Kang-Jin Loong. Let’s take a look at some tips that might help you defeat this boss in Black Myth Wukong.

Tips to easily defeat Kang-Jin Loong in Black Myth Wukong

Kang-Jin Loong in Black Myth Wukong (Image via GameScience)

The boss flies around the arena, so you will have fewer opportunities to attack him when he is in the air However, with the right spells and strategy, defeating Kang-Jin Loong in Black Myth Wukong becomes a simple task. We’ll be using the Immobilize Spell, the Red Tides transformation, the Wandering Wight spirit, and the Wind Tamer vessel for this fight.

Here are some tips to help you defeat Kang-Jin Loong in Black Myth Wukong:

Whenever Kang-Jin Loong zips toward you with his mouth open, there is a chance that he will do a grab attack. This attack has the potential to one-shot you, so make sure to dodge it.

Whenever he’s on the ground, Kang-Jin Loong will use his claws to try and slam you into the ground. This is usually a two-attack combo that deals a lot of damage and also applies the lightning status effect.

If you’re away from Kang-Jin Loong while he’s on the ground, he might spin and try to hit you with his tail. Always be prepared to dodge whenever he starts to spin.

Kang-Jin Loong will also use a lot of breathing attacks that deal a lot of damage. These can be avoided by sticking close to his head.

Every time Kang-Jin Loong screams, he will use an AOE attack that throws lightning bolts all around the arena. It is easy to dodge this attack by standing in one place and dodging slowly.

Whenever Kang-Jin Loong hits the ground, cast Immobilize to get a few hits on him. This will also allow you to build up focus points to land heavy attacks.

You need to use the Pillar Stance for this fight since its heavy attacks have a better chance of landing than the Thrust and Smash stance.

Be ready to land light attacks when Kang-Jin Loong stops flying, you can also use the Wind Tamer vessel to knock him out of the sky.

You will chip away at the boss’ health bar with light attack combos and use your built-up focus points to land heavy attacks.

Immobilize should only be used when Kang-Jin Loong retreats to the ground, and avoid using A Pluck of Many at all costs.

It might take you a few tries to get used to Kang-Jin Loong's attacks (Image via GameScience)

With these tips on hand, you should have no trouble defeating Kang-Jin Loong in Black Myth Wukong. After defeating this boss, you will get the Starlit Cloud-Bidden Antler that can be used to craft the Kang Jin Staff, one of the best weapons in Black Myth Wukong.

