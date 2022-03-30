How to defeat King Dedede in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Clobbering King Dedede is part of Kirby’s skillset and players get a chance to do the same in the newest title: Kirby and the Forgotten Land. Although they have called truce on a few occasions, King Dedede goes back to causing trouble for Kirby, who quickly reminds him why he shouldn’t.

King Dedede is the fourth boss in Kirby and the Forgotten Land and shows up towards the end of Winter Horns. Defeating King Dedede represents an end to Winter Horns, and players will get to move onto the next stage.

King Dedede will put up a good fight, so here’s how to defeat him for good in Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land: how to defeat King Dedede

Upon rescuing 23 Waddle Dees, the stage 'An Unexpected Beast King' will be unlocked and you can face King Dedede. If you rescue 50, you can unlock Kirby's house. If you haven’t quite captured that many, it’s recommended to replay levels until you’ve met the requirements.

You should be aware that King Dedede’s fight is divided into two phases, with the second phase starting after you’ve depleted his health to 40 percent. In these two phases, King Dedede uses a total of seven different moves. This article will explain King Dedede's moves and how you can counter them. In the first stage, King Dedede performs the following moves (and here's how you can counter them):

Tackle : Dedede charges at Kirby. Dodge or sidestep.

: Dedede charges at Kirby. Dodge or sidestep. Butt Slam : Dedede jumps into the air and slams the ground, up to three times, and releases shockwaves. Dodge his slam and jump over the shockwaves.

: Dedede jumps into the air and slams the ground, up to three times, and releases shockwaves. Dodge his slam and jump over the shockwaves. Hammer Slam : Dedede slams his hammer down, up to three times. Dedede can also chase Kirby with his hammer before unleashing the move. Dodge or sidestep.

: Dedede slams his hammer down, up to three times. Dedede can also chase Kirby with his hammer before unleashing the move. Dodge or sidestep. Hammer Spin: Dedede winds up his hammer and does a 360-degree spin. Stay back or jump over.

During the second phase of King Dedede’s fight in Kirby and the Forgotten Land, he throws away the hammer for a giant stone pillar. The moves and their counters are:

Pillar Slam : Similar to his Hammer Slam attack. It has more reach, a slightly faster animation, and can be changed chained three times. Dodge or sidestep.

: Similar to his Hammer Slam attack. It has more reach, a slightly faster animation, and can be changed chained three times. Dodge or sidestep. Pillar Spin : Performs the same animation as his Hammer Spin attack, but the pillar has more reach. Jump up to avoid it.

: Performs the same animation as his Hammer Spin attack, but the pillar has more reach. Jump up to avoid it. Icy Pillar Slam: Dedede slams the pillar into the ground. Cracks appear along the stage in a cone. The cracks glow blue, then explode with ice. Stay away from the cracks.

In addition to these tips, the best ability to use against Dedede is Dragon Fire. Not only does it deal good damage against King Dedede, but it can also set him ablaze and deal damage over time. Once, the fight is over, chill with a relaxing game of fishing.

Edited by Mayank Shete