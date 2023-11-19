How to defeat Mageblade Corrouge in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact 4.2 has a lot of secrets hidden deep beneath the nation of justice. While everyone has been busy solving all the puzzles underwater and in the overworld, HoYoverse has added secret bosses that can be pretty tough to beat. Thankfully, some hidden mechanics tied to the region can make things easier.

This article involves the Mageblade Corrouge boss, located within the depths of the Erinnyes Forest. Note that players must have the "Roots of Erinnyes" waypoint unlocked by following the "Within the Depths of Erinnyes" and "The Wild Fairy of Erinnyes" World Quests.

The sequence can be started from the Marcotte Station by interacting with a stone tablet.

Mageblade Corrouge boss guide in Genshin Impact

1) Pre-requirements

The Mageblade Corrouge is located within the Roots of Erinnyes, an underwater terrain in the new 4.2 location. Since this region isn't accessible from the start, you must complete the "Within the Depths of Erinnyes" World Quest. The location of the quest's starting point has been given below.

Marcotte Station fountain and the Stone Tablet (Image via Genshin Impact/HoYoverse)

After a certain point, the quest will ask you to dive into the secret passage through the fountain in the middle. Go deeper and follow the current to reach the waypoint in the location.

2) Mageblade Corrouge boss guide

Swim towards the "Roots of Erinnyes", and you will find the boss near a locked Precious Chest. However, look for a nearby octopus and pick up the buff before you fight. The picture of the octopus is given below.

The octopus with the buff, located near the boss (Image via Genshin Impact/HoYoverse)

Once you have the buff, start the fight and look out for the large bubble projectiles that it throws towards you. Hold the button of the acquired buff and deflect the incoming missile toward the enemy. This will drain almost 15% of its health.

Using the buff to deflect the attack of Mageblade Corrouge (Image via Genshin Impact/HoYoverse)

Be mindful that you must hold the buff for a fair amount of time, as the bubble can damage you if your timing is wrong. Hence, it is safe to always have the buff up until the boss is dead.

You can also dodge the attacks and make space between you and the bubbles. Relocate again and repeat the process to deflect the bubbles. Once the enemy is defeated, you will be rewarded with the "Mageblade Corrouge" achievement alongside a Precious Chest.

There are five Fontaine legends located throughout the locations of 4.2. Aside from Mageblade Corrouge, the name of the four legends alongside their locations has been listed below:

Rockey Avildsen near the Weeping Willow of the Lake.

near the Weeping Willow of the Lake. Liam near the camp northeast of the Weeping Willow waypoint.

near the camp northeast of the Weeping Willow waypoint. Deianeira of Snezhevna requires An expected Lie World Quest to be completed and can be located underground from the south of Fort Charybdis Ruins.

requires An expected Lie World Quest to be completed and can be located underground from the south of Fort Charybdis Ruins. Chassanion inside the Tower of Ipsissimus.

You can refer to the locations guide for all five Fontaine legends. Like Mageblade Corrouge, all four legends will reward you with an achievement upon defeat.