How to defeat Mother Maid in Remnant 2?

Defeating Mother Maid in Remnant 2 is challenging but straightforward. All you need to know about the Boss is its combat mechanic and weaknesses. That's easy when you are playing on Survival difficulty, but when on Apocalypse, you need more details. Since the Boss has unique abilities, attacks, and movements, you would require some strategic insights.

Although the information is applicable to all the bosses yet to encounter, this article focuses on defeating Mother Maid in Remnant 2. Here is all there is to know on how to take it down.

Tips to beat Mother Maid in Remnant 2

Mother Raid resisting players' attacks to launch an aerial attack (Image via Gunfire Games)

Once Mother Maid in Remnant 2 appears in sight in The Nameless Nest in Yaesha, you must prepare for the vertical claw attack. She usually starts attacking with this one, but it may vary depending on your chosen difficulty. You must dodge by rolling on either side when a situation like this occurs and start dealing damage instantly. Time is precious, and so is the timing.

Before Mother Maid's health reaches 75 percent, you must know about her sweep attack. During this move, she will spin her body clockwise with the intention of chipping away at players' health.

They must dodge simultaneously to prevent threats. Mastering timing and dodge is critical if you wish to make progress. You can also lean against the wall in some cases when the Boss' hands are not reaching close to them.

After her HP reaches 75 percent, she will fly out to the ceiling and launch an air attack with her claws. She will use both hands (claws) to slam down on the place you are standing. You must quickly run to safety and immediately move to the next platform to prevent death. Those who get hit by this attack will fall with the platform as it gets shattered by Mother Maid's aerial attack.

Handler and the Companion falling down in Remnant 2 (Image via Gunfire Games)

Winning the fight against Mother Maid in Remnant 2 requires a plan, strategy, and precognition. Remnant 2 players must not target the Boss after her third-strongest platform-shattering attack launches. They must quickly take down the spawn monsters and then focus on her. All these events happen right around when you step on the next safest platform.

Until now, the Mother Maid has not used her devastating AOE attack. She will fire a lump of poisonous semi-liquid substance from her head, which stays on the ground for a short while. Those who step on it or get caught while dodging suffer significant harm.

The same thing will happen once Mother Maid in Remnant 2 reaches 50 percent health. You must move onto the next safest platform because she will break the outlet again. The spawn monsters will reappear to protect the Boss from your attacks. Shifting the focus to this danger is necessary if you want to survive the fight.

Spawn monsters helping Mother Maid in Remnant 2(Image via Gunfire Games)

The Boss will fire the glob-attack once more before she reaches 25 percent health. Since two of the few platforms have already been destroyed, it gets challenging now. You can use a dodge roll and move on to the next platform or escape it by timing precisely. The same air attack is coming, and the same strategy said previously will help you overcome the obstacles.

Players of all difficulties can defeat Mother Raid in Remnant 2 using these tips and tricks. There is other essential information left unchecked, which can assist them in overcoming her. Targeting her glowing red spots and cross-eye will inflict increased damage as it is her weak spot. Powerful weapons with the proper attachment and the best archetype are essential when facing her.