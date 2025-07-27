How to defeat Nightmare Demon in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

The fight against Nightmare Demon in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers takes place in Worship’s Rise in Ruins – Annalum and is one of the more straightforward mid-to-late game encounters. If you’ve fought Inner Demons earlier in the game during high madness deaths, this battle will feel familiar, albeit with a larger health pool and heavier damage output.

Ad

Here is a detailed guide to defeating the Nightmare Demon in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

Note: Some parts of this article are based on the author’s experience; patterns may slightly vary depending on your build or gear progression.

How to beat Nightmare Demon in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Fight fast or fail (Image via 505 Games)

Where to find Nightmare Demon in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Ad

Trending

You’ll encounter the Nightmare Demon inside Worship’s Rise in Ruins – Annalum. After progressing past the bomb-throwing enemy in this area, head up the stairs straight ahead. This is the same arena where you previously fought Gluttonous Monstrosity – Lu Hongliu, so the layout should already be familiar.

Also read: How to remove Burn in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Recommended level, weapons, and setup

This battle is manageable around Level 75 or higher with a properly upgraded weapon. The Axe is ideal for this fight because its blunt damage staggers the Nightmare Demon frequently, allowing you to stay aggressive. Pairing it with the Life Leech Needle buff turns every hit into a small heal, letting you recover health mid-combat.

Ad

Equip armor with high physical resistance, such as the Centipede Set or Ghost Warrior Set, since the boss uses physical attacks as well.

Items to bring:

Manna Vases

Temperance

Crimson Lantern Fruit

Spells

While the fight is melee-focused, having these spells as backup can help:

Vorpal Blade

Infernal Flames

Echo of Lu Bingzhang

Echo of Dhutanga

Battle strategy

Duel with the boss (Image via 505 Games)

The Nightmare Demon’s moveset is the same as the inner demons you’ve battled at max madness, but this version is more durable and unyielding. You can keep the fight grounded and easier to predict.

Ad

Key tips for the fight:

Start with a charged heavy attack: The Axe’s opener chunks its posture and sets up easy staggers. Follow this with quick light attacks, which naturally loop into stamina recovery.

The Axe’s opener chunks its posture and sets up easy staggers. Follow this with quick light attacks, which naturally loop into stamina recovery. Maintain Life Leech tempering: Keep your weapon buff active; every landed hit heals you, letting you play aggressively without relying solely on Manna Vases.

Keep your weapon buff active; every landed hit heals you, letting you play aggressively without relying solely on Manna Vases. Dodge through weapon changes: The boss occasionally switches weapons mid-battle, signaling a new attack pattern. Use this downtime to reposition or apply buffs.

The boss occasionally switches weapons mid-battle, signaling a new attack pattern. Use this downtime to reposition or apply buffs. Stay close, stay aggressive: The Nightmare Demon punishes hesitation. By sticking to melee range and interrupting its combos, you minimize its opportunities to retaliate.

The Nightmare Demon punishes hesitation. By sticking to melee range and interrupting its combos, you minimize its opportunities to retaliate. Use armor over magic resist: We recommend prioritizing high physical defense and vitality scaling, along with continuous hitting combos on the boss to deplete his health gauge.

Ad

Rewards for defeating the Nightmare Demon

Beating the Nightmare Demon in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers rewards you with:

Bo Blood

Everlight Stone Needle – Continuity

That wraps up our guide on beating Nightmare Demon in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

Check out: How to defeat Monstrous Toddler - Bai Kru in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his love for gaming and tech was sparked by childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During college, he balanced late-night tech reviews with competitive sessions of FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant — even stepping into tournaments for these titles. When he's not deep in the gaming world, you'll find him strumming his guitar, blending his passion for music with creativity Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.