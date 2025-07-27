How to defeat Nightmare Demon in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

The fight against Nightmare Demon in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers takes place in Worship’s Rise in Ruins – Annalum and is one of the more straightforward mid-to-late game encounters. If you’ve fought Inner Demons earlier in the game during high madness deaths, this battle will feel familiar, albeit with a larger health pool and heavier damage output.
Here is a detailed guide to defeating the Nightmare Demon in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.
Note: Some parts of this article are based on the author’s experience; patterns may slightly vary depending on your build or gear progression.
How to beat Nightmare Demon in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers
Where to find Nightmare Demon in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers
You’ll encounter the Nightmare Demon inside Worship’s Rise in Ruins – Annalum. After progressing past the bomb-throwing enemy in this area, head up the stairs straight ahead. This is the same arena where you previously fought Gluttonous Monstrosity – Lu Hongliu, so the layout should already be familiar.
Recommended level, weapons, and setup
This battle is manageable around Level 75 or higher with a properly upgraded weapon. The Axe is ideal for this fight because its blunt damage staggers the Nightmare Demon frequently, allowing you to stay aggressive. Pairing it with the Life Leech Needle buff turns every hit into a small heal, letting you recover health mid-combat.
Equip armor with high physical resistance, such as the Centipede Set or Ghost Warrior Set, since the boss uses physical attacks as well.
Items to bring:
- Manna Vases
- Temperance
- Crimson Lantern Fruit
Spells
While the fight is melee-focused, having these spells as backup can help:
- Vorpal Blade
- Infernal Flames
- Echo of Lu Bingzhang
- Echo of Dhutanga
Battle strategy
The Nightmare Demon’s moveset is the same as the inner demons you’ve battled at max madness, but this version is more durable and unyielding. You can keep the fight grounded and easier to predict.
Key tips for the fight:
- Start with a charged heavy attack: The Axe’s opener chunks its posture and sets up easy staggers. Follow this with quick light attacks, which naturally loop into stamina recovery.
- Maintain Life Leech tempering: Keep your weapon buff active; every landed hit heals you, letting you play aggressively without relying solely on Manna Vases.
- Dodge through weapon changes: The boss occasionally switches weapons mid-battle, signaling a new attack pattern. Use this downtime to reposition or apply buffs.
- Stay close, stay aggressive: The Nightmare Demon punishes hesitation. By sticking to melee range and interrupting its combos, you minimize its opportunities to retaliate.
- Use armor over magic resist: We recommend prioritizing high physical defense and vitality scaling, along with continuous hitting combos on the boss to deplete his health gauge.
Rewards for defeating the Nightmare Demon
Beating the Nightmare Demon in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers rewards you with:
- Bo Blood
- Everlight Stone Needle – Continuity
That wraps up our guide on beating Nightmare Demon in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.
