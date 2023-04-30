How to defeat Rayvis in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is the highly anticipated sequel to Star Wars Fallen Order and features nail-biting combat against a ton of enemies. One of the standout features in the two games is the presence of a wide variety of boss fights, one of whom is Rayvis - the leader of the marauder group known as the Bedlam Raiders.

Rayvis is the male Gen’Dai ordered to kill Cal Kestis during the events of the campaign and is a major antagonist.

Note: This article contains spoilers for Star Wars Jedi Survivor. Reader discretion is advised.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor: Rayvis can be a difficult boss to defeat

While Rayvis is a rather difficult boss, encountered in the latter half of Star Wars Jedi Survivor’s campaign, players can refer to the following moveset breakdown to defeat him with little effort:

Phase 1

Cal and Rayvis will encounter each other after a short confrontation about ideals and motives. The fight begins shortly after the cutscene ends.

Rayvis will swing his weapon around to close the gap between you and him. Make sure to dodge carefully to avoid being hit.

In addition, Rayvis can also use several uninterruptible attacks, as indicated when he flashes red - make sure to dodge these attacks at all times.

Phase 2

Phase 2 begins as soon as Rayvis’s HP is depleted to zero, and a short cutscene will follow. Rayvis will shed part of his armor and have fiercer attacks now.

In addition to his weapon, Rayvis can also make use of a grab attack - which also must be avoided at all costs as this leads to massive follow-up damage to Cal.

Rayvis’s attacks become a lot fiercer in this phase so make sure to dodge his continuous combos as he pushes on relentlessly.

Similar to the first phase, Rayvis is also capable of using uninterruptible attacks, indicated by a red glow upon him. Make sure to also dodge these.

This particular boss fight of Star Wars Jedi Survivor ends when Rayvis’s HP drops to zero, and is followed by a short cutscene which ends the confrontation once and for all.

Rayvis may prefer to use unblockable attacks in indicated by a red glow (Image via Electronic Arts)

Additionally, since the fight against Ravyis can be rather difficult, it is also advised to follow the following general tips when entering in combat against him:

Parrying interruptible attacks is a must. Deplete his block to land in a vicious counterattack when the time is right.

As always, make sure to avoid uninterruptible attacks, indicated by a red glow - unless you wish to lose out on a large chunk of your HP.

Use healing stims as and when necessary to replenish your HP and continue fighting.

Invest points into the combat section of your skill tree and make sure Cal is sufficiently built before entering into the fight.

Players can always choose to lower the difficulty settings if they are encountering problems during the fight.

Finally, make sure to use your abilities to their fullest to aid you in battle.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor was released on April 28, 2023, for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

