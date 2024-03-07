How to defeat Roche in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Roche in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is a powerful boss who uses swift maneuvers and powerful strikes to inflict substantial damage on your character. Engaging him in battle requires more than combat prowess; it necessitates a strategic approach. This means you have to first analyze his actions to execute calculated moves.

Roche's use of a motorcycle adds an additional layer of complexity to this battle. His adept handling of the vehicle gives him a lot of mobility. For this reason, understanding his attack sequences and movement patterns becomes imperative to emerge victorious.

Below, you'll find some useful tips and tricks to defeat Roche in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Tips and tricks to defeat Roche in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Full stats of Roche in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Image via YouTube/FP Good Game, Square Enix)

Defeating Roche in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth requires you to progress through the main campaign. You must do so until you reach Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Chapter 4, titled Blood in the Water. Upon reaching this chapter, you'll have the opportunity to engage in a battle with Roche, which unfolds within an expansive arena. The vastness of the arena presents a strategic advantage, offering ample space for evasive maneuvers.

Despite the intensity of the confrontation with Roche, the overall atmosphere on the battlefield, coupled with the boss' humorous demeanor, lends a somewhat comedic tone to the encounter. Even the background music adds to the amusement, as it aims to entertain the audience present at the battlefield.

Roche's moves in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

The Loose Voltage attack of Roche in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Image via YouTube/FP Good Game, Square Enix)

Before entering combat, it's crucial to familiarize yourself with this boss' attack patterns in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. As previously mentioned, Roche utilizes a motorcycle, granting him swift mobility. His arsenal includes various dash moves and spinning strikes executed with his motorcycle. Additionally, he employs potent attacks, such as Loose Voltage and Cash and Burn.

The Cash and Burn attack of Roche in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Image via YouTube/FP Good Game, Square Enix)

When Roche initiates the Loose Voltage attack, an indicator appears above his health bar, signaling an imminent electric shock assault with area-of-effect damage. Maneuvering strategically to evade these shocks is essential.

The Cash and Burn move involves Roche circling the area on his motorcycle, marking your position before executing a powerful jumping attack.

Additionally, Roche incorporates sword-based assaults, approaching you on his motorcycle before launching a series of strikes. He also employs ranged attacks, utilizing lightning slashes from a distance with his sword.

Easy ways to defeat Roche in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

The Locked On feature ensures precise targeting (Image via YouTube/FP Good Game, Square Enix)

When engaging in combat against Roche, your primary focus should be on utilizing the Locked On feature. This function ensures precise targeting, allowing your attacks to hit their mark accurately.

Using the Locked On feature, constantly press the square button to unleash sword strikes. However, exercise caution against Roche's voltage attacks, as they have the potential to stun your character.

Use Triple Slash attack on Roche in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Image via YouTube/FP Good Game, Square Enix)

During the confrontation, prioritize accessing the Commands Menu and navigate to Abilities. Then, select Triple Slash. Each strike boasts a broad horizontal area of effect, enabling Cloud to deal substantial damage upon Roche.

Continuously combine regular strikes with Triple Slash to pressure Roche until he becomes staggered.

Use Firebolt attack while he's staggered (Image via YouTube/FP Good Game, Square Enix)

Seize the opportunity to inflict significant damage on Roche while he's staggered. Access the Command Menu once more, choose Abilities, and opt for Firebolt Blade. Though the move consumes 1 ATB gauge (Active Time Battle), its potency justifies the cost.

Firebolt Blade imbues your sword with fiery, lightning energy upon contact with an adversary.

Rewards for defeating Roche in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Image via YouTube/FP Good Game, Square Enix)

Upon successfully executing Firebolt Blade, Roche's health will significantly diminish. Expect him to intensify his offensive with more frequent dashes towards you.

When this happens, use the Fire Spell as an additional offensive tactic. Access the Command Menu, select Spells, and opt for Fire to deliver ranged damage to Roche.

Keep hitting Roche with your attacks and Fire spells until he enters the stagger phase once again. Maintain your assault, and victory will soon be yours.

As a reward for overcoming Roche, you will earn 5 SP, 1,063 EXP, 10 AP, and 723 Gil.

