How to defeat the Silver Rathalos in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

The Silver Rathalos is yet another flying wyvern that players can battle in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

The creature returns from past iterations in the Monster Hunter franchise. It is a rare variant of the Rathalos species. It is covered in sparking silver scales with an overall more majestic appearance.

Players can expect some very thick skin when taking on the Silver Rathalos. They will need sharp piercing weapons to take the creature down, with many of its body parts resisting almost any other type of damage.

Players must be at Master Rank 10 and finish the Raining Fire Urgent Quest to unlock the Silver Rathalos in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

The darkness of the Forlorn Arena is where players can face the Silver Rathalos (Image via Capcom)

The Silver Rathalos is one of many monsters added with the first Title Update of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Players must be Master Rank 10 and have beaten the Raining Fire Urgent Quest to unlock access to the monster.

The returning Forlorn Arena location is where most players will find the Silver Rathalos. Two other locations may also give players a chance to encounter the beast.

Three Master Rank quests will mark the monster on the map for players. Advanced: True King of the Skies, Operation Silver Rathalos, and Explore the Unexplored are the available quests.

Explore the Unexplored takes players to the Forlorn Arena, while Advanced: True King of the Skies and Operation Silver Rathalos send them to the Shrine Ruins and the Citadel, respectively. All three of the quests come in at a level of Master Rank 6.

How to beat the Silver Rathalos in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

The Silver Rathalos will not be an easy hunt in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (Image via Capcom)

After taking on one of the quests to find the Silver Rathalos, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak players will need to be ready to fight it. It is a tough creature that has very few weaknesses.

Here are some tips on how players can take advantage of its weaknesses and defeat it:

The Silver Rathalos is extremely weak to Water damage. It has a smaller weakness to Thunder damage.

Fire and Dragon-based weapons should be avoided as they will do little to no harm to the monster.

Its main attacks are aerial attacks, with its claws and breath attacks that send beams of fire at players.

Affecting it with Waterblight will see it become very vulnerable to other Water attacks.

The head, neck, abdomen, tail, and back are all very resistant to damage.

Attack its wings and legs to deal the most damage.

Bring some stun grenades into the battle to knock it out of the sky in order to focus on its wings and legs.

It does have an enraged Incandescent state that gives its attacks more intensity, but the state does turn its head into one of the weak points. Assault the head during this state to deal great damage and bring it back to its normal battle form.

The Silver Rathalos often rears back before attacking, so use this as an indication to get ready to dodge.

After dodging, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak players should attack the creature with everything they've got until it moves back into a guarded position.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh