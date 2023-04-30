How to defeat Tague Louesh boss fight in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Star Wars Jedi Survivor has many tough bosses, such as Tague Louesh, for you to test your saber against. Each of them possesses unique attack patterns to deal with during combat. The difficulty of these boss fights can be daunting initially. But once you learn their moves, you can employ your skills and stances more effectively against them and finish them off.

Mastering the Force powers and Lightsaber stances is crucial for Star Wars Jedi Survivor combat. If you learn them, they will serve you well in boss battles, such as the one against Tague Louesh. He is a ferocious adversary and can give Cal a hard time. To make things easier, this guide will walk you through the boss fight against Tague Louesh.

Defeating Tague Louesh in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

You will encounter Tague Louesh on the planet Koboh during the quest for Research on Tanalorr. As you complete the various objectives and navigate through the puzzles and laser mechanisms, you will eventually reach the Grand Courtyard meditation point towards the end of the quest. Go through the door to the courtyard to trigger the boss fight.

He is a formidable foe who is quick on his feet and wields a double-bladed lightsaber that can be difficult to dodge. He is particularly adept at grappling with Cal and dealing heavy damage through his kicks.

Tague Louesh's grappling attacks in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Image via Axiom/ youtube.com)

Tague Louesh will employ a few attacks during the fight, including:

A grapple-pull to interrupt Cal and pull him toward himself.

After the grapple pull, he usually follows up on it with a few swings from his double-bladed lightsaber.

An unblockable stab with his lightsaber.

He also has an unblockable back-kick that comes into play when he's glowing red.

While his usual lightsaber attacks can be avoided, his quick grapple attacks are a menace. Not only does it stop Cal's attacks before they are launched, but it also closes the distance between the two. He is also good at evading attacks, so be ready to deal with his counterattacks.

The basic strategy of evading and countering works best against him. Give him time to finish his moves while blocking or evading his attacks and launch devastating counters to bring down his stamina. The Single Blade stance should work fine against him to quickly strike back and reduce his health.

You must keep dodging and parrying his attacks while looking for unblockable ones, as they will take a toll on Cal. Use dashes to quickly square up on him and follow them with a few saber strikes. One thing worth noting is that Tague is adept at evading your combos. So button mashing is not advisable in this boss fight, as he will counterattack after the first couple of strikes.

Keep at it while slipping through his attacks and hovering around the courtyard, and you will be able to defeat him within a couple of minutes. You can also attempt cornering him against the walls to try and slip in a few extra strikes.

