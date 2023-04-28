How to use Single Blade lightsaber stance in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

The Single Blade lightsaber stance is the default in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. While Cal starts with this stance in the game, that doesn’t mean it’s the weakest, or there aren’t uses for it throughout the game. Cal will become a master of a wide variety of lightsaber styles as he journeys through the galaxy, but how do they work?

What makes the Single Blade lightsaber stance worth using in Star Wars Jedi Survivor is how flexible it is. It’s light, quick to move and deflect blaster fire, and has solid offensive and defensive capabilities. While it won’t devastate foes like the Crossguard style, it’s safe for everyone to utilize.

The basic Single Blade lightsaber stance is still great in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

At the start of Star Wars Jedi Survivor, Cal Kestis begins with the Single Blade lightsaber stance. Whether you’re on Coruscant or Koboh, there’s always a use for this basic combat style.

This combat style is balanced when it comes to both offensive and defensive capabilities, making it useful throughout the game. You aren’t required to use it, but it’s the classic style that most fans think of when they consider the Star Wars universe.

The Single Blade lightsaber stance leaves you vulnerable for the least amount of time since its attack animations are short. Here are the skills you can invest in while wielding this particular weapon.

Single Blade skills

Lunging Strike (1 Skill Point): Perform a long-reaching thrust attack.

Perform a long-reaching thrust attack. Improved Footwork (1 Skill Point): Lunging Strike now reaches further.

Lunging Strike now reaches further. Twofold Reflection (1 Skill Point): Reflect up to two blaster projectiles in a row.

Reflect up to two blaster projectiles in a row. Cyclone Slash (2 Skill Points): Perform a powerful overhead swing.

Perform a powerful overhead swing. Aerial Assault (2 Skill Points): Attack straight down at a target below.

Attack straight down at a target below. Charged Throw (2 Skill Points): Stronger lightsaber throw that hits for more damage and moves a short distance through the target.

Stronger lightsaber throw that hits for more damage and moves a short distance through the target. Dash Strike (2 Skill Points): Dash and strike a target out of normal melee range.

Dash and strike a target out of normal melee range. Aerial Dash Strike ( 1 Skill Point): Perform airborne Dash Strike.

Perform airborne Dash Strike. Aerial Ace (1 Skill Point): Aerial Assault does more damage and staggers enemies hit by it.

When playing Star Wars Jedi Survivor, you’ll find a series of Legendary Adversaries, and the Single Blade lightsaber stance could be useful in most of those fights. These fights are more challenging than the usual enemies you’ll mix it up with. With that in mind, you’ll want to have a balanced weapon to fall back on in an emergency.

The Single Blade lightsaber stance is great on virtually all enemies, thanks to its quick strikes and parries. You can use it one-handed or two-handed, deflect blaster fire, and throw it if you need a ranged hit.

It’s an all-around great weapon for players of all skill levels. While it won’t deal destructive amounts of damage, it gets the job done in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Struggling in a galaxy far far away? Our guides make it easy.

