The Yaksha King in Black Myth Wukong is one of the toughest bosses in the game. You will have to defeat this Yaoguai King to progress past Chapter Five. He is fast, has a ton of range, and also hits like a truck. In fact, this boss can give even the most seasoned Black Myth Wukong players a run for their money, so you can only imagine what he does to newcomers.

Despite the difficulty, all you need to defeat this boss in Black Myth Wukong is the right set of tools and a good strategy. Here’s a comprehensive guide on how to defeat the Yaksha King in Black Myth Wukong.

Where to find the Yaksha King in Black Myth Wukong?

You can fight the Yaksha King after defeating Red Boy (Image via GameScience)

Once you defeat the Red Boy, he will turn into the Yaksha King in Black Myth Wukong. However, even though they are the same person, the two boss fights are completely different in terms of difficulty.

After you make it past the Ashen Pass III Keeper’s Shrine, a cutscene will trigger, and you will discover that Pingping has been Red Boy all along. Best Red Boy and the Yaksha King will appear in all of his terrifying glory.

Tips to easily defeat the Yaksha King in Black Myth Wukong

The Yaksha King has a lot of range (Image via GameScience)

As mentioned above, the Yaksha King in Black Myth Wukong hits hard and has a lot of range. So, you must be on your toes, ready to dodge at all times. We will use Immobilize, A Pluck of Many, Cloudstep, the Golden Lining transformation, and the Wandering Wight spirit for this fight.

Here are some tips to help you defeat the Yaksha King in Black Myth Wukong:

During the fight, the Yaksha King will use his fists that act like scythes thanks to the blades coming out of his elbows. So, wherever you see him gesture with his hand, get ready to dodge an attack.

He will also jump up into the air and grow spikes from the ground upon landing. You need to avoid this attack either by dodging or by distancing yourself from the boss.

This boss’ most common attack is a three-hit combo using his arms. The range of his attacks can be an issue so you need to try and dodge towards him to nail the timing.

If you’re failing to avoid the Yaksha King’s attacks, only dodge the ones you are comfortable with. For attacks that are proving difficult to avoid, simply use Cloudstep.

You can use Immobilize combined with A Pluck of Many to deal a ton of damage during the first phase of this fight. If you stay aggressive as long as your duplicates are active, you can take almost half of the Yaksha King’s HP away with your first assault.

After this, you need to play for time until Immobilize is back up. Once your spell is back, use it when the Yaksha King is on the ground for some free damage.

If you need to deal additional damage, you can use your spirit attack and the Weaver’s Needle vessel.

You also need to save your transformation until the Yaksha King only has about a quarter of HP left. Use it at the right time, and you can hack away until the boss has been defeated.

It is important to be aggressive against the Yaksha King (Image via GameScience)

If you follow the tips above you shouldn’t have much trouble defeating the Yaksha King in Black Myth Wukong. After defeating this boss, you can move on to the sixth and final chapter of this game.

