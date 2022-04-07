How to destroy Bedrock Keys in Genshin Impact

Bedrock Keys are a new type of puzzle introduced in Genshin Impact 2.6, and some players might not know how to clear them.

Essentially, the player needs to do the following to finish it:

Break open a Geograna crystal. Go to a nearby "cage-shaped object" to light it up. Hit it in the direction of the Bedrock Key. Repeat the process for all nearby "cage-shaped objects."

The goal is to sink each Bedrock Key to the bottom of the location where it can be found. There are five of them in total for the Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering quest.

The general process is the same for all five. The only major difference is that some of the "cage-shaped objects" vary in height and can miss their targets as a result. In these situations, players should go to another "cage-shaped object" and hit that one.

How Genshin Impact players can destroy Bedrock Keys

An example of a floating Bedrock Key in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

The first puzzle in Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering involving this feature should resemble the above image. Travelers can see a Bedrock Key floating in the air, with some nearby rocks seemingly channeling energy into it.

The little rocks with energy are known as "cage-shaped objects." The quest dialogue may also call them "formations," but a later objective refers to them as a "cage-shaped object."

The purpose of this puzzle is to break open some nearby Geograna and return to the "cage-shaped object." The Geograna will enter it and light the mechanism up. Now, hit it in the direction of the Bedrock Key.

Travelers should generally aim for the higher "cage-shaped objects" first, as there will be some instances where the lower ones miss (even if the player is facing the right direction).

General Tips

What a Geograna crystal looks like (Image via miHoYo)

Geograna is instrumental in solving these puzzles. The above image shows what their rocks look like.

Players are advised to use a Claymore or Geo user to instantly break Geograna rocks. Otherwise, they will be wasting a lot of time trying to break them (and there are plenty of Geograna rocks to break in this quest).

Travelers should see a yellow-orangish four-pointed star circling them (Image via miHoYo)

Once a player breaks a Geograna rock in Genshin Impact, they should notice a four-pointed star circling their active character. Now, they need to head to the "cage-shaped object" to light it up.

Remember to hit the "cage-shaped object" in the direction of the Bedrock Key. Hitting it in any other direction will not solve the puzzle.

Players only need to hit it once before moving on to the next "cage-shaped objects" that should be nearby.

Once the puzzle is successfully solved, a brief cut-scene should be played. Players can proceed with the quest as normal.

Genshin Impact players will have to solve five of them in order to access the underground mines located in The Chasm.

Travelers who don't like this puzzle can be at ease knowing that Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering is the only quest that uses it.

