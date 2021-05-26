With tribes in Biomutant, comes territory, along with which come outposts, and it goes without saying those come with defensive structures known as Boomhuts.

These defensive structures can be considered as pillboxes or bunkers of the New World. Armed to the teeth, and ready to defend their base until the end, these Boomhuts in Biomutant pose a threat if not destroyed early on during an engagement.

Destroying these Boomhuts in Biomutant is one of the tasks players will have to undertake to capture a rival outpost. In addition to housing defenders, these Boomhuts themselves are a strong line of defense against would-be attackers. They spurt out grenades that are nasty and can knock a player off balance and cause confusion during battle.

There are two ways by which players can deal with this nuisance before things get ugly during the engagement. So let's find out how to destroy the Boomhuts in Biomutant.

Making Boomhuts in Biomutant go boom!

There are two ways by which players can destroy these pesky defensive structures. Players can either shoot back the grenade, which can be a bit tricky given how inaccurate the shooting gets during a tense battle, or wait for the grenade to get close enough and smack it back with the melee weapon.

Both methods are viable, however, using a melee weapon is far easier and more accurate than shooting a projectile. A good strategy would be to eliminate all other enemies in the area before trying to tackle the Boomhuts. Enemies can interrupt the player's attempt to hit back with a grenade and prolong the battle, this may lead to players running out of healing items.

Sabotaging Boomhuts in Biomutant

Sabotaging Boomhuts in Biomutant can be harder than destroying them. Players need to avoid automaton flamethrowers and overload the fuel canisters to blow them up.

The flame turrets constantly follow players around and try to burn them to ash, making it impossible to shut them down. An easy way to avoid them and overload the fuel tanks is for players to jump on top of the turret and lead the flame away from the tank they need to sabotage. Once the flame is pointing away, quickly interact with the fuel tank to sabotage it.

