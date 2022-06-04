How does Diablo Immortal fit into the timeline of other Diablo games?

Diablo Immortal, the first mobile-focused entry in the franchise, is both a sequel and a prequel of sorts.

The massively multiplayer ARPG stays true to the hack-and-slash format that Diablo is known for. It is set in the same world of Sanctuary as every other game in the series.

The events of Diablo Immortal are set between Diablo II: Lord of Destruction and Diablo III. It takes place in the year 1270, with many of the game's plot points coming from the Eternal Conflict, a great war between Heaven and Hell.

The plot summary for Diablo Immortal given by the team at Blizzard Entertainment is as follows:

"The Worldstone lies shattered, yet great power remains within its corrupted fragments. Power that Diablo’s minions hope to harness to bring about the return of the Lord of Terror. The Archangel Tyrael is presumed dead, and mankind is left to deal with the aftermath of his actions. Fragments of the corrupted Worldstone taint the land, bringing forth ancient evils who are looking to harvest the stone’s power and use it to control humanity."

The stories told in the mobile title could far surpass the current plot summary based on what Franchise General Manager Rod Ferguson has said. Years of content and lore are yet to come with the free-to-play game.

In terms of the actual timeframe, Immortal is set around five years after the Diablo II: Lord of Destruction expansion. This means it takes place 15 years prior to the events of Diablo III.

A timeline of events in the Diablo franchise

For those who may be new to the Diablo franchise, here is a timeline of major events, the year they took place and what game they were set in:

Prior to Diablo I in 1258

King Leoric becomes king of Khanduras.

Archbishop Lazarus is corrupted by the Prime Evils, frees Diablo, and Diablo attempts to possess King Leoric to no avail.

Diablo causes the king to descend into madness.

Diablo I in 1263

The Archbishop kidnaps the king's son, Prince Albrecht, to use as a vessel for Diablo.

Prince Aiden returns to Tristram to resuce Albrecht.

Albrecht dies while Aiden defeats Diablo, then becomes the Dark Wanderer by placing the Soulstone in his head.

Diablo II in 1264

Aiden, as the Dark Wanderer, succumbs to Diablo's influence.

The Wanderer goes on a journey to defeat the Great Evils from Hell.

Andariel, Duriel, Mephisto, Baal and Diablo are all defeated.

Diablo Immortal in 1270

The events of Diablo Immortal take place as the story of the player destroying the Worldstone pieces is still unfolding throughout the latest entry to franchise.

Diablo III in 1285

Archangel Tyrael is banished from the High Heavens and becomes the Falling Star.

The Nephalem arrives to investigate the Falling Star.

Tyrael reveals himself to the Nephalem, warning them of Belial and Azmodan.

The hunt for the Black Soulstone begins in order to trap the two demon lords.

After doing so, Adria reveals that Leah's father is the Dark Wanderer.

Adria betrays the player and their allies, sacrificing Leah, and resurrecting Diablo who immediately attacks the High Heavens.

The Nephalem defeat Diablo to save the High Heavans.

Archangel Malthael attemps to steal the Black Soulstone, but is defeated by the Nephalem, and the Soulstone is destroyed.

There is plenty more that could take place during Diablo Immortal. The developers have 15 years to hash out the game's events prior to those in Diablo III taking place. Expect a ton of additional storyline content in the future.

