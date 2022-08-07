How to disable auto-targeting in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Players will find themselves in combat more often than not while venturing through Aionios in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Enemies can be found at around every corner, which can be a bit cumbersome when the AI decides to use the auto-targeting feature that sees players lock-on to nearby foes without being given a choice.

Thankfully, the game allows that feature to be turned off in its settings. This can be done so players can get to their destination without being hindered by lower-level creatures wandering about.

How to turn off auto-target setting in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

There's a lot of settings that players can mess with in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Image via Nintendo)

There are a lot of settings to sift through in the XC3 menu. Since the auto-target feature is tucked away within those settings, some players have had trouble finding how to disable it.

Here are the steps to follow to find the setting and toggle it:

In the main menu, head to the System section.

If in-game, press the X button to open the menu and navigate to the System section from there.

When you're in System, open Options.

Select the Game settings in the Options menu.

Scroll down just a bit to find the Auto-targeting setting.

Use the joystick to change it from On to Off.

Press the B button a few times to back out of the menus that were opened.

When asked to confirm and apply the new settings, press A or Yes.

Having auto-targeting turned off will prevent unwanted combat during times of travel. If not turned off, it will target any creature within a certain distance, peaceful or not, which can be quite the nuisance.

How to manually target enemies in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Targeting is less stressful when done manually (Image via Nintendo)

Any targeting will need to be done manually when the auto-targeting setting is disabled. This means that players will be able to choose which hostile to focus on in battle.

This prevents another enemy from getting closer and getting locked on the target with auto-targeting. Players can keep the assault on just one target to ensure it gets taken out first.

Here's how to manually target opponents and fight them exclusively until they're eliminated or no longer need to be targeted:

Move the in-game camera so that it is viewing the enemy to be targeted.

Press the L or R buttons to active the targeting feature.

Move away from the enemy to remove the target.

If already in combat with the enemy, hold A to sheathe the party's weapons and then move away to stop targeting the enemy.

These are the basics of targeting the correct opponents and fighting them to earn experience. Players should engage in combat in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 as often as possible.

It will give them loot, gear, resources, and experience points to level up the various characters in their party. The only time a player should de-target a hostile or avoid a fight is when health points or low or an important mission is underway.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far