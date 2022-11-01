Activision released Modern Warfare 2 on October 28, to carry forward the legacy of the entire Call of Duty series and mark a new era for future titles. The game introduced breathtaking graphics along with in-game optimization for all platforms that helped the community enjoy the title smoothly.

Modern Warfare 2 features a more realistic approach that can be easily seen in the movement and combat mechanics of the game. The game also saw the introduction of new gadgets to be used on the battlefield that can maximize the chances of winning.

The addition of aquatic warfare has made the game even more interesting as players can now utilize multiple geographical differences to their own advantage and engage in battles accordingly.

This title also features a unique Point of View (POV) while spectating teammates through a helmet cam that resembles the current practice that soldiers follow while executing missions.

The new combat spectator cam in Modern Warfare 2 has left players feeling uneasy

Most First Person Shooter games feature a player-perspective spectator cam to which most players are accustomed. The new realistic combat spectator cam in Modern Warfare 2 has left many of the players feeling uneasy as they prefer the legacy settings while spectating teammates.

Fortunately, the publishers have provided an in-game setting through which the spectator cam can be switched off. This cam is a very crucial and overlooked part of the game as it provides a chance to learn about another's playstyle and the different tactics players use.

How to change helmet cam

Players must follow the simple steps mentioned below:

Launch Modern Warfare 2 and then click on Settings .

. Open the Graphic Settings tab.

tab. Scroll down to the Default Spectator Camera option.

option. Switch from Helmet Camera to Game Perspective or simply turn off the option.

By switching the preferences, players can now enjoy the player perspective spectator cam in-game. Should players want to switch back to the helmet cam, they can repeat the same steps but switch to the Helmet Camera instead.

The helmet cam was introduced to feature more realism

The spectator mode is a feature that exists in most multiplayer games as a method to keep players who have already died in-game retained. It is also a great tool that can help players who are trying to survive on the ruthless battlefield with their teammates to communicate the best possible course of action while seeing through their perspective.

The helmet cam was introduced to feature more realism and immersion in Modern Warfare 2 so that the players could completely drown themselves in the title’s intense and thrilling experience. It might have created serious backlash if the publishers decided to completely remove the standard spectator cam with the helmet cam as the only POV.

The game has been out for a few days now and multiple bugs and issues have been surfacing one after the other. It is not unusual for such a large game to have a few quirks and wrinkles at the start, but if these problems are not fixed at the earliest, the popularity of Modern Warfare 2 may see a dip in the community.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda as we will be following Activision's latest closely and posting about weapon builds and mission walkthroughs regularly.

