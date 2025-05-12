The High Dive Hero in Revenge of the Savage Planet is a simple and fun challenge that requires no combat. The Dive Bomb is a special move that has you cannonballing into water from a high place. It’s more of a goofy stunt than a serious task, but it counts as one of the game’s official challenges, so doing it early is a great way to earn progression exp.

This guide will walk you through completing the High Dive Hero challenge in Revenge of the Savage Planet.

Where to Dive Bomb in Revenge of the Savage Planet

Climb a tall cliff overlooking the central lake in Stellaris Prime to set up your Dive Bomb (Image via Raccoon Logic Studios Inc.)

To get started, head to Stellaris Prime. Look for the central lake, which is a big open body of water surrounded by tall cliffs and rocky towers. Your goal is to climb one of these high points that overlook the lake. Make sure you’re at least 25 meters above the water because you’ll need the height for the Dive Bomb to count toward the High Dive Hero challenge.

How to Dive Bomb in Revenge of the Savage Planet

Once you’re standing at the edge, jump off toward the lake and wait until you’re falling through the air. Then, hit Y on your controller (or the assigned key on PC) while mid-air to trigger the Dive Bomb animation. You’ll perform a cannonball slam into the water. As long as you hit the water from the right height, the challenge will be automatically completed.

There’s no need to defeat enemies or solve puzzles for this one — just find a tall cliff, leap off, and make a splash. If you don’t see the challenge completion prompt, you can try jumping from a higher point or double-checking that you’re over the right lake on Stellaris Prime.

That’s all there is to it. The Dive Bomb is a lighthearted break from the game's usual action. So take the plunge, enjoy the view on the way down, and knock off another objective from your challenge list.

