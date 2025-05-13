How to dodge in Doom The Dark Ages

You can dodge in Doom The Dark Ages by using various movement keys in-game. You can alternatively block and parry certain attacks, ensuring you don't get hit or take damage in any other way. That said, dodging is a matter of skill and precision, which means you'll have to work on the mechanics once you start playing. This will become apparent from the very first training stage of the game.

You can, however, dodge attacks while mounted on the Dragon using the L2 key on the controller or the Space key on the keyboard by default. This article will further discuss the dodging mechanic in Doom The Dark Ages.

Dodging in Doom The Dark Ages

You can dodge in Doom The Dark Ages while on the Dragon using the default keys mentioned earlier. You can always go to the settings menu and change these to your liking.

Red indicator attacks (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

However, when you're not operating the Mechanical Dragon, dodging becomes a matter of skill. You can jump, sprint, and use your movement keys to dodge attacks launched at you.

Ideally, you should dodge and evade all attacks. Red/Orange indicators signal attacks that you can either dodge or block with your shield in Doom The Dark Ages. You can use the shield defensively by pressing L2 on the controller or RMB while playing Doom The Dark Ages on PC.

However, blocking attacks comes at a cost. Your shield can only take a limited amount of damage, after which it will break and become disabled for some time. You can also parry attacks with Green indicators, deflecting them back at the enemy.

Dragon in Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

A similar tactic works while you're on the Dragon. You can dodge Green Hell Surges. Dodging at the right time triggers a Perfect Dodge, empowering your Autocanon, which can then be used to attack the enemies.

This is the game's way of rewarding the well-timed mechanical ability of the player. Ensure you practice your movement well to save yourself from the damage. You can also visit the settings section to change any input keys to your liking.

