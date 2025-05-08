Jukebox in Schedule 1: How to buy and use

The Jukebox in Schedule 1 is a new item added to the game with patch v0.3.5. It is essentially a music player that you can use to play songs and to decorate your warehouse. It is available in Bleuball’s Boutique for $1,500.

On that note, we explore everything there is to know about the Jukebox in Schedule 1 and whether it's worth your money.

A detailed overview of the Jukebox in Schedule 1

The Jukebox is a new item introduced in the game with the recent patch update. Note that this is only a decorative/recreational item and does not have any major impact on the gameplay.

Some music options in the Jukebox in Schedule 1 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/TVGS)

The Jukebox can be used to play music in Schedule 1. All songs in this item have been composed by KAESUL. The Jukebox can perform the following functions:

Play/Pause

Sync

Shuffle

Loop

To obtain it, head to Bleuball’s Boutique. If your game is updated to the latest version, you can purchase the Jukebox there for $1,500.

Using the Jukebox is simple – place the music player in a desired location and interact with it.

That covers all there is to know about the Jukebox in Schedule 1. Although a fun item to acquire, it is not worth it, especially if you are short on cash. Moreover, this item will not help your progress in any way and is a fairly large investment for newer players.

