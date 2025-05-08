Jukebox in Schedule 1: How to buy and use

By Shrayan Mitra
Modified May 08, 2025 20:23 GMT
Details about the Jukebox in Schedule 1 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/TVGS)
Details about the Jukebox in Schedule 1 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/TVGS)

The Jukebox in Schedule 1 is a new item added to the game with patch v0.3.5. It is essentially a music player that you can use to play songs and to decorate your warehouse. It is available in Bleuball’s Boutique for $1,500.

On that note, we explore everything there is to know about the Jukebox in Schedule 1 and whether it's worth your money.

A detailed overview of the Jukebox in Schedule 1

The Jukebox is a new item introduced in the game with the recent patch update. Note that this is only a decorative/recreational item and does not have any major impact on the gameplay.

Also read: Signs in Schedule 1: How to buy and use

Some music options in the Jukebox in Schedule 1 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/TVGS)
Some music options in the Jukebox in Schedule 1 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/TVGS)

The Jukebox can be used to play music in Schedule 1. All songs in this item have been composed by KAESUL. The Jukebox can perform the following functions:

  • Play/Pause
  • Sync
  • Shuffle
  • Loop

To obtain it, head to Bleuball’s Boutique. If your game is updated to the latest version, you can purchase the Jukebox there for $1,500.

Using the Jukebox is simple – place the music player in a desired location and interact with it.

Check out: All properties in Schedule 1 and their prices

That covers all there is to know about the Jukebox in Schedule 1. Although a fun item to acquire, it is not worth it, especially if you are short on cash. Moreover, this item will not help your progress in any way and is a fairly large investment for newer players.

Read more:

Shrayan Mitra

Shrayan Mitra

Shrayan is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda but he started his career as a Dental Surgeon. A lifelong love of video games culminated in him choosing to follow his heart. When it comes to his work, he enjoys creating original content and delivering timely news from trustworthy sources.

When it comes to the esports scene, Shrayan closely follows pro Valorant tournaments and can’t get enough of how entertaining they are to watch and how much he can learn, especially from his favorite team—Paper Rex. That he’s inspired by Tarik and Benjyfishy’s versatile and competitive nature is a testament to this.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
