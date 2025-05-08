Jukebox in Schedule 1: How to buy and use

The Jukebox in Schedule 1 is a new item added to the game with patch v0.3.5. It is essentially a music player that you can use to play songs and to decorate your warehouse. It is available in Bleuball’s Boutique for $1,500.
On that note, we explore everything there is to know about the Jukebox in Schedule 1 and whether it's worth your money.
A detailed overview of the Jukebox in Schedule 1
The Jukebox is a new item introduced in the game with the recent patch update. Note that this is only a decorative/recreational item and does not have any major impact on the gameplay.
The Jukebox can be used to play music in Schedule 1. All songs in this item have been composed by KAESUL. The Jukebox can perform the following functions:
- Play/Pause
- Sync
- Shuffle
- Loop
To obtain it, head to Bleuball’s Boutique. If your game is updated to the latest version, you can purchase the Jukebox there for $1,500.
Using the Jukebox is simple – place the music player in a desired location and interact with it.
That covers all there is to know about the Jukebox in Schedule 1. Although a fun item to acquire, it is not worth it, especially if you are short on cash. Moreover, this item will not help your progress in any way and is a fairly large investment for newer players.
