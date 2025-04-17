Schedule 1 West Bridge location guide

The Schedule 1 West Bridge is a significant spot, as it hosts many business deals and trades for you while you expand your drug empire. However, the exact location of this place cannot be spotted on the map that is available on your phone. This might make it difficult for some players to navigate to the required place, especially when you need to collect dead drops or purchase items from dealers.

Ad

This article will highlight the best way to get to the Schedule 1 West Bridge location.

How to find the Schedule 1 West Bridge location

Here is a quick guide that fans can use to find the Schedule 1 West Bridge location:

Boot up the game and open the map on your in-game phone to check your location . The area of interest is present on the top left side of the map .

. The area of interest is present on the . You will need to head toward the Motel . The Motel is present near the Skatepark and Taco Ticklers . These are prominent places and easy to spot.

. The Motel is present near the . These are prominent places and easy to spot. A canal is present behind the Motel. This canal can provide you with access to the under-bridge location directly.

If you are travelling from the opposite side, you will need to navigate to the Gas Mart first.

first. The road leading to Gas Mart will take you on a slanted route that leads to the Pawn Shop .

. You can then open your map and check if you have reached the area called Bridge.

Ad

Trending

Taco Ticklers is one of the easiest landmarks to spot in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

Also read: Where is the Canal stash in Schedule 1?

Ad

This is the location of the Schedule 1 West Bridge. A lot of product purchases and dead drops are made at this place, so it is best to memorize different routes to this spot.

You can climb down from any of the sides into the Canal. You can then head over to below the bridge when necessary, as it is used as a common meeting spot. This is also the place where you will need to meet Albert Hoover to purchase different plant seeds.

Ad

Under the Schedule 1 West Bridge, you will find a small trapdoor-like structure with an “X” mark on top. This marker is used to denote the dead drop location and will be helpful when ordering large quantities of contraband from suppliers.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krishanu Ranjan Sarma Krishanu Ranjan Sarma covers Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Valorant content for the Esports & Gaming division at Sportskeeda, helping readers stay on top of the latest metas, strategies, and updates.



Krishanu was drawn to online video games when introduced to Dota 2 and the Counter-Strike titles as a teenager. He has since moved on to multiplayer shooters like Valorant, CS2, Call of Duty, and Apex Legends. Among these, he favors the fast-paced battle royale gameplay of Apex Legends; if given a chance, Krishanu would love to drop into the arena and learn the lore first-hand.



Krishanu follows official social media announcements, press releases, and live developer streams for news and updates. However, when it comes to in-depth guides, he draws on his gameplay knowledge to provide tried-and-tested tips and strategies.



Krishanu's content has raked in over 3 million reads in less than two years. He has interviewed many professional esports players, including Valorant stars Mimi, Juliano, Daiki, meL, and Roxi, as well as HLTV award winner and Counter-Strike 2 player Zywoo. He is an avid follower of Valorant esports tournaments, with Paper Rex (PRX) being his favorite.



In his downtime, Krishanu likes capturing moments on film and editing videos. He keenly observes different shots and production-grade lighting techniques when watching movies and TV shows. He also likes listening to music and discovering new genres. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.