Schedule 1 West Bridge location guide

The Schedule 1 West Bridge is a significant spot, as it hosts many business deals and trades for you while you expand your drug empire. However, the exact location of this place cannot be spotted on the map that is available on your phone. This might make it difficult for some players to navigate to the required place, especially when you need to collect dead drops or purchase items from dealers.
This article will highlight the best way to get to the Schedule 1 West Bridge location.
How to find the Schedule 1 West Bridge location
Here is a quick guide that fans can use to find the Schedule 1 West Bridge location:
- Boot up the game and open the map on your in-game phone to check your location. The area of interest is present on the top left side of the map.
- You will need to head toward the Motel. The Motel is present near the Skatepark and Taco Ticklers. These are prominent places and easy to spot.
- A canal is present behind the Motel. This canal can provide you with access to the under-bridge location directly.
- If you are travelling from the opposite side, you will need to navigate to the Gas Mart first.
- The road leading to Gas Mart will take you on a slanted route that leads to the Pawn Shop.
- You can then open your map and check if you have reached the area called Bridge.
This is the location of the Schedule 1 West Bridge. A lot of product purchases and dead drops are made at this place, so it is best to memorize different routes to this spot.
You can climb down from any of the sides into the Canal. You can then head over to below the bridge when necessary, as it is used as a common meeting spot. This is also the place where you will need to meet Albert Hoover to purchase different plant seeds.
Under the Schedule 1 West Bridge, you will find a small trapdoor-like structure with an “X” mark on top. This marker is used to denote the dead drop location and will be helpful when ordering large quantities of contraband from suppliers.
