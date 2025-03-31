Schedule 1 Casino guide: How to win money easily

Schedule 1 is a drug simulation game where you rise from a small-time dope pusher to a kingpin. You need money to build your empire, and one of the easiest ways to earn it is by visiting the casino. This gambling house features three major games where you can win or lose money.

Ad

In this article, we’ll cover how to win money easily in the casino and describe all its featured games.

How to make money in Schedule 1 Casino

The casino in Schedule 1 is located just east of your home, near the coastal area of Hyland City. It appears as an L-shaped building on your map.

Make sure to visit between 4 pm and 5 am, as these are the casino’s operating hours. Check your phone for the time before heading there.

Ad

Trending

Slot Machines – The best way to earn

Slot Machine (Image via TVGS || YouTube/Jpw03)

The most profitable way to make money is by playing the Slot Machines. It's best to start small: bet between $5 and $100.

Ad

Start with $10, and since there are five slot machines, you can play on them simultaneously. Then, repeat the process. The potential winnings are based on the following odds:

Three fruits (any) – x2

– Three of the same fruit – x10

– Three bells – x25

– Three sevens – x100

Even a $10 bet can turn into $1,000 and $100 into $10,000, though these wins are rare. However, playing on multiple machines at once increases your chances.

Also read: What is Money Laundering in Schedule 1 and how to do it

Ad

Blackjack

Blackjack (Image via TVGS || YouTube/Jpw03)

Blackjack is another exciting option. You start with two cards, and the goal is to achieve a total value of 21 or below. Once you receive your cards, you can:

Ad

Hit – Take another card if your total is low.

– Take another card if your total is low. Stand – Keep your current total if you think it's high enough.

If you hit and your total exceeds 21, you bust and lose. If you stand, the Dealer’s total determines the outcome:

If your total is higher , you win.

, you win. If the Dealer’s total is higher, you lose.

Blackjack money glitch

There’s a current Blackjack glitch in Schedule 1 that allows you to earn a huge amount:

Ad

Before heading to the casino, save your game at home. Play Blackjack. If you lose, reload your saved file. If you win, return home and save your progress. Repeat this process until you earn a significant amount.

Ride the Bus – High-Risk, High-Reward game

Ride the Bus (Image via TVGS || YouTube/ 54JIN)

Ride the Bus allows for the highest bets in the casino, ranging from $10 to $500. This game is heavily luck-based, but some strategies can be applied based on your knowledge of cards.

Ad

Game rounds and multipliers:

Round 1 (x2) – Guess if the next card is Red or Black .

– Guess if the next card is . Round 2 (x3) – Guess if the next card is Higher or Lower than the first.

– Guess if the next card is than the first. Round 3 (x4) – Choose whether the next card falls Inside or Outside the range formed by the previous two cards.

– Choose whether the next card falls the range formed by the previous two cards. Round 4 (x20) – Guess the suit of the next card (Hearts, Diamonds, Clubs, or Spades).

Playing these games is fun, but the best method to earn money is still the Slot Machines. If you're dedicated, using the Blackjack glitch can also help you accumulate wealth quickly.

Ad

Also read: How to get Coca seeds in Schedule 1

Read more:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.