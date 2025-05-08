Schedule 1 patch notes (v0.3.5): Jukebox, bug fixes, and more

A new Schedule 1 update has been rolled out on May 8, 2025, bringing the patch version v0.3.5 to the game. This update focuses on improving the overall playing experience with new items, bug fixes, and other improvements. The biggest highlight is the addition of an in-game Jukebox feature that lets players enjoy some original tracks while building their drug empires.
On that note, here's a full breakdown of everything that has changed in Schedule 1 patch v0.3.5.
All changes made with Schedule 1 patch v0.3.5
The announcement of the patch implementation was made via the game's official account on X. As per the official patch notes, here are all the new changes that are live in the game now:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Additions
- Added Jukebox. Purchaseable from Bleuball's Boutique for $1500.
- Added Storage Unit property.
- Added save export feature.
- Added save import feature.
As per the patch notes, the Jukebox can play 19 of the existing and eight new songs composed by KAESUL. The new Storage Unit property is located at the north end of the overpass.
Tweaks/Improvements
- Consolidated a number of individual safe files into larger combined files. This should improve save time and work a bit better with Steam Cloud Sync.
Also read: Schedule 1 players will soon be able to choose between police raids, cartel wars, and shrooms
Bug fixes
- Fixed loading docks being unselectable at the barn and the docks warehouse.
- Fixed online balance being $100 on a fresh save.
The creator of the game has also mentioned what the players can expect in the upcoming updates:
- Employee lockers replacing the beds.
- Item slot filters for better inventory sorting.
- Ability to transfer employees between properties.
- A rework of trash can pickup zones (changing from circular to square).
- More bug fixes and pathfinding improvements for employees.
The developer also mentioned that he'll be live-streaming some of the upcoming development work on Twitch, giving fans full transparency on the progress of the game's journey.
Also read: Schedule 1 adds hilarious new graffiti featuring CaseOh, MoistCr1tical, and more
That’s everything players need to know about the Schedule 1 v0.3.5 patch notes of May 8, 2025. They are required to visit their Steam Library to start downloading this update. Those interested in trying out new updates before the majority of the playerbase can opt for beta-testing through Steam settings.
Here are some more articles to check out:
- S1 reportedly sold over 5 million copies on Steam
- Drug Dealer Simulator publisher responds to S1 copyright controversy
- S1 version mismatch error: Possible reasons and fixes
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.