Schedule 1 patch notes (v0.3.5): Jukebox, bug fixes, and more

A new Schedule 1 update has been rolled out on May 8, 2025, bringing the patch version v0.3.5 to the game. This update focuses on improving the overall playing experience with new items, bug fixes, and other improvements. The biggest highlight is the addition of an in-game Jukebox feature that lets players enjoy some original tracks while building their drug empires.

Ad

On that note, here's a full breakdown of everything that has changed in Schedule 1 patch v0.3.5.

All changes made with Schedule 1 patch v0.3.5

The announcement of the patch implementation was made via the game's official account on X. As per the official patch notes, here are all the new changes that are live in the game now:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Additions

Added Jukebox. Purchaseable from Bleuball's Boutique for $1500.

Added Storage Unit property.

Added save export feature.

Added save import feature.

As per the patch notes, the Jukebox can play 19 of the existing and eight new songs composed by KAESUL. The new Storage Unit property is located at the north end of the overpass.

Tweaks/Improvements

Consolidated a number of individual safe files into larger combined files. This should improve save time and work a bit better with Steam Cloud Sync.

Ad

Also read: Schedule 1 players will soon be able to choose between police raids, cartel wars, and shrooms

Bug fixes

Fixed loading docks being unselectable at the barn and the docks warehouse.

Fixed online balance being $100 on a fresh save.

The creator of the game has also mentioned what the players can expect in the upcoming updates:

Employee lockers replacing the beds.

Item slot filters for better inventory sorting.

Ability to transfer employees between properties.

A rework of trash can pickup zones (changing from circular to square).

More bug fixes and pathfinding improvements for employees.

Ad

The developer also mentioned that he'll be live-streaming some of the upcoming development work on Twitch, giving fans full transparency on the progress of the game's journey.

Also read: Schedule 1 adds hilarious new graffiti featuring CaseOh, MoistCr1tical, and more

That’s everything players need to know about the Schedule 1 v0.3.5 patch notes of May 8, 2025. They are required to visit their Steam Library to start downloading this update. Those interested in trying out new updates before the majority of the playerbase can opt for beta-testing through Steam settings.

Ad

Here are some more articles to check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.