Schedule 1 players will soon be able to choose between police raids, cartel wars, and shrooms

Schedule 1 continues to stay relevant with a growing player base and frequent weekly updates. The team has been adding new features, fixing bugs, and adding even more funny graffiti every few weeks. Recently, fans were treated to something special as Tyler, Schedule 1's founder and core developer started streaming the game’s development live on Twitch.
Here’s a quick summary of everything revealed during Tyler’s first development livestream.
Tyler reveals upcoming plans related to Schedule 1 in his first Twitch livestream
One of the biggest takeaways from the stream was Tyler's plan to let players vote on the game’s first major content update. He shared that there will be three choices:
- Police Raids
- Cartel Wars
- Shrooms (a new drug type)
A live poll in the Twitch chat will be added in the next stream that would allow the fans to choose what they want to see in the game first. For now, Tyler has not confirmed the release date for the winning content, but the fans were very appreciative of the transparency in the journey of the game. For those who don't know, the game is still in early access.
Along with this, Tyler also discussed map expansion plans with hints about building a fancy neighborhood built on a cliffside, and even a slum-like area near the docks. After that, he is also planning to finish a completely new island to expand the world-building.
Lastly, he acknowledged one of the most requested features to replace employee beds with lockers as the process of assigning them is quite frustrating for the majority of the players. This feature is now added to the official Trello roadmap which is publicly available.
For those interested in keeping up with the development plan of the game, here are the Twitch and Trello links:
- Twitch: @Tyler_TVGS
- Trello: Schedule 1 Roadmap
That's everything we know about the upcoming changes in the game so far.
