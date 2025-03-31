Schedule 1: Best settings for RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

Schedule 1 is a new action-simulation shooter released on 25 March 2025. It has currently been released only on the Microsoft Windows platform. However, some Windows-based handheld consoles also have access to the game. Being a low-poly game, it is very lenient regarding system requirements.
Thus, those who own the RTX 3060 or the RTX 3060 Ti can enjoy the game at very good graphics settings. Nevertheless, optimising the settings to run it well is always recommended. In this article, we'll look into the best settings for the RTX 3060 and the RTX 3060 Ti.
Best Schedule 1 settings for RTX 3060
The game runs incredibly well on the RTX 3060 GPU. When set to the 1080p resolution, with Ultra graphics, it puts up an average of 85 fps framerate. The larger field of view adds a great deal of immersiveness to the gameplay as well. Furthermore, we've enabled SSAO and God Rays, both of which work on the shadows, depth of field, and lighting, to produce realistic visuals.
These are the best settings for the RTX 3060:
Display
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Display Mode: Exclusive Fullscreen
- VSync: Off
- Interface Scale: 50%
- Target Framerate: Max
- Camera Bobbing: 70%
Graphics
- Quality: Ultra
- Anti-aliasing: SMAA
- SSAO: On
- God Rays: On
- FOV: 80%
Best Schedule 1 settings for RTX 3060 Ti
The game runs even better on the RTX 3060 Ti. The higher performance threshold enables us to run it at 1440p resolution using the High graphics preset. This configuration gets you an average of 70-80 fps, which is incredible. The game runs smoothly in this setting and even looks amazing. We've enabled a wider FOV and turned on God Rays and SSAO, adding to the immersiveness of the gameplay.
These are the best settings for the RTX 3060 Ti:
Display
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Display Mode: Exclusive Fullscreen
- VSync: Off
- Interface Scale: 50%
- Target Framerate: Max
- Camera Bobbing: 70%
Graphics
- Quality: High
- Anti-aliasing: SMAA
- SSAO: On
- God Rays: On
- FOV: 80%
This concludes the article on the best settings for the RTX 3060 and the RTX 3060 Ti. The game runs incredibly well at 1080p and 1440p resolutions, respectively. The settings we've mentioned above get you over 60fps framerates, giving a good balance between performance and quality.
