Schedule 1: Best settings for RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Ti

Schedule 1 is a new action-simulation shooter released on 25 March 2025. For now, the game is exclusively available on PC and a few handhelds that use the Windows operating system. At its core, this is a low-poly title, so it is not very demanding when it comes to hardware.

Thus, those who own the RTX 4070 or the RTX 4070 Ti can easily run the game at some of its highest settings. Nevertheless, we still recommend you tweak them for the best experience. In this article, we'll look into the best settings to run the game on the RTX 4070 and the RTX 4070 Ti.

Note: The settings mentioned in the article are for PCs that meet at least the recommended system requirements for the game and are using an RTX 4070 or 4070 Ti GPU.

Best Schedule 1 settings for RTX 4070

The game looks absolutely stunning on the RTX 4070 (Image via TVGS)

The RTX 4070 is the right card to play this game at max settings. The GPU easily handles the game at 4K resolution with the High preset enabled, where you get to see an average of 130 FPS. We've enabled God Rays and SSAO to add to the visual effects. All in all, the 4070 is perfect for playing this game.

These are the best settings for the game while using an RTX 4070:

Display

Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Display Mode: Exclusive Fullscreen

Exclusive Fullscreen VSync: Off

Off Interface Scale: 50%

50% Target Framerate: Max

Max Camera Bobbing: 70%

Graphics

Quality: High

High Anti-aliasing: SMAA

SMAA SSAO: On

On God Rays: On

On FOV: 60%

Also read: Schedule I: Best settings for Steam Deck

Best Schedule 1 settings for RTX 4070 Ti

The RTX 4070 Ti easily runs the game at 4K (Image via TVGS)

The game runs incredibly well on the RTX 4070 Ti. You get to play the game at 4K resolution with Ultra settings enabled and get an average of 140 FPS, which is amazing. The higher resolution, paired with features like God Rays and SSAO, contribute a decent amount of immersiveness to the gameplay.

These are the best settings to run the game on an RTX 4070 Ti:

Display

Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Display Mode: Exclusive Fullscreen

Exclusive Fullscreen VSync: Off

Off Interface Scale: 50%

50% Target Framerate: Max

Max Camera Bobbing: 70%

Graphics

Quality: Ultra

Ultra Anti-aliasing: SMAA

SMAA SSAO: On

On God Rays: On

On FOV: 60%

That concludes our guide on the best settings for Schedule 1 while using an RTX 4070 or 4070 Ti. The game comfortably runs at 4K with High to Ultra settings on these GPUs without causing any performance-related issues. With the settings we've mentioned, you can expect great visuals and super-smooth performance from the title using these cards.

