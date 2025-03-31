Can you play Schedule 1 on mobile?

The gaming community is buzzing with Schedule 1's early access release. However, TVGS hasn't released Schedule 1 on mobile. The early access is limited to PC users only, who can play it through Steam. Since the developers have yet to provide any information regarding the full launch of the title, it is highly unlikely that you can play it on mobile anytime soon.

This article explores a possible reason for its unavailability on mobile.

What is Schedule 1 and why has TVGS refrained from releasing Schedule 1 on mobile?

Schedule 1 has been developed and published by TVGS, which opened its early access on Steam on March 25, 2025. It provides an enriched role-playing gaming experience, even with minimal graphics.

Like Jessie Pinkman and Walter White in Breaking Bad, in Schedule 1, you can partner with your in-game friends and play the Co-Op mode to build your empire in Hyland Point. While you can manufacture and distribute drugs, you can also fight other players.

Although the lobby size isn't large currently, the open-world nature could accommodate many players in a single lobby. Hence, you can expect a larger lobby in early access itself.

Since the title is currently in its early access stage, TVGS has made it exclusive on PC. If you only wish to play Schedule 1 on mobile, you must wait for any further announcements from the developers regarding the mobile launch. Console users will also be barred from playing the title in its early access.

Also Read: All Schedule 1 weapons and how to unlock them.

For those unaware, TVGS has already mentioned that the early access will continue for at least two years, making it exclusive to PC via Steam. Although the title will only be available on PC for now, TVGS might release Schedule 1 on mobile after the mentioned timeframe. However, the release entirely depends on the game's popularity among global gamers.

If that happens, it will follow renowned titles like Hollow Knight, Stardew Valley, Dead Cells, and Minecraft. All these games had their initial early access on PC. However, the titles were released on mobile after the early access concluded.

This concludes everything you need to know about the availability of Schedule 1 on Mobile. If you have a PC and have Steam pre-installed, you can try out the early access version.

