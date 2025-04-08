Signs in Schedule 1: How to buy and use

Signs in Schedule 1 might play one of the most crucial roles in tidying up your property and making it better organized. As evident, these boards will provide you with improved efficiency, allowing you to mark locations with regard to the designated work you plan on performing there.

A cleaner workspace will provide you with improved operation speeds. With a limited amount of tools in your arsenal when it comes to achieving that, signs in Schedule 1 definitely play a major role in smoothening out the production process.

For a detailed brief on how you can buy and use them, read below.

How to buy signs in Schedule 1

Signs in Schedule 1 can be purchased in Blueball's Boutique. You can find this location right beside Ray's Realty. Here, you will get your hands on two different kinds of signs, namely the Wooden Sign and the Metal Sign. The former costs $10, and the latter $20.

If you've been working on building up your empire, you can easily buy this item in bulk. You can choose wooden or metal, depending on the aesthetic you want inside your drug lab and other working spaces.

Placing signs to organize workspace (Image via TVGS)

Read more: Schedule 1: Best customers for dealers

How to use signs in Schedule 1

It's easy to make use of signs in the game. However, one key point that you need to make a note of is the fact that signs can only be placed in properties that you own yourself. You can place signs even in your Motel Room, and primarily in the locations that you eventually unlock and end up purchasing.

To customize your own messages into a sign, you have to go up to it and press 'E' (default bind). Once you do that, you will be met with a pop-up box that says 'Edit Sign Message'. Proceed to enter whatever you wish to display in-game. Upon following these steps, you can use signs in the game.

Check out: Schedule 1: How to get Anti-Gravity effect

