How to download Apex Legends' next-gen update for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Players who were waiting for the release of the next-gen update of Apex Legends can finally rejoice. Respawn Entertainment has released an update for the consoles, which brings quite a lot of improvements along with it.

The update is available for both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Some of the improvements include 4k output, HDR, higher resolution support, and more. The promised 120Hz support has not been included yet, but the studio has confirmed that it will arrive at a later date.

This article explains the steps to upgrade to the next-gen version of Apex Legends.

How to upgrade to the next-gen version of Apex Legends

Here are the steps to download the next-gen update for the PlayStation 5

For PS5 Owners who already have the game installed:

Navigate the Game Hub and find the game on the PS5 dashboard. Press the 'Options' button next to 'Play Game' (represented by '...' inside the Game Hub). Press 'Select Version' and choose the PS5 version to download the updated next-gen version. Once the download is complete, navigate to the Game Library to delete the PS4 version.

For PS5 Owners who do not currently have the game installed:

Navigate to the 'Your Collection' tab of the Game Library on the PS5 dashboard. Find Apex Legends in your list of games and select it. When prompted, choose the PS5 version to download the updated next-gen version.

PlayStation players: check out the info below to learn how to update your game

Xbox players: no action is needed. Apex will update via Smart Delivery.



The Warriors Collection Event will bring next-gen versions of Apex Legends to PS5 and XSX!

PlayStation players: check out the info below to learn how to update your game

Xbox players: no action is needed. Apex will update via Smart Delivery.

Here are the steps to download the next-gen update for the Xbox Series X|S

For the Xbox Series X|S, the game uses a method called 'Smart Delivery.' This helps to automatically provide the best version of the game for the players to enjoy regardless of generation.

Smart Delivery includes next-gen updates for the game and no extra steps are required from the player's end.

When will the next-gen update for consoles be available for download?

The next-gen update for Apex Legends will drop as soon as the Warriors Collection Event arrives in the game. The release date is set for March 29, 2022, worldwide.

Some fans might be disappointed with Respawn Entertainment for not integrating the 120Hz support with this update. The studio has confirmed that this much-requested feature along with some new additions like adaptive trigger support, better haptic feedback, and visual and audio improvements will be provided with future updates.

