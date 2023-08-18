EA Sports will launch its football simulator title this season, and here is how to download EA FC Mobile. EA Sports and FIFA are parting ways this season after creating beautiful football games for PC and mobile gaming communities. As gamers await the new football game from Electronic Arts, many are looking for ways to download the game.

While the developer announced the limited beta quite a few days ago, if you are looking for the download link for the game, you have to wait until the game's official launch. This article, however, will follow the recent guidelines posted on the game's official website to guide you through the downloading process of the new EA FC Mobile.

EA Sports FC Mobile: How to download

Since the new era is on the horizon, gamers are here to welcome EA Sports' new football simulator title, which launches on September 26, 2023. The title has already announced the limited beta for a few countries. However, the game developer has posted a blog guiding you to a smooth transition from FIFA Mobile to EA FC Mobile.

Plenty of gamers have been asking if there will be a new app for the sports title or if it will be an update to the existing app. The developer has clarified that if you already have the app installed on your device, you can update the app from the digital storefronts and enjoy the new game. However, new gamers can download the latest version directly from their device's app stores.

The developer requests that the players stay tuned to the official social media pages for the launch date and time. They have also confirmed that the new update will be significant, so gamers should use a WiFi connection while updating the game.

What leagues will be available in the new EA FC Mobile?

The football simulator title will keep bringing authentic football experiences to the players. Here are some of the top leagues and competitions the title will offer.

Premier League

UEFA Champions League

LALIGA EA SPORTS

Serie A TIM

Bundesliga

Ligue 1 Uber Eats

ROSHN Saudi League

Major League Soccer

EA FC Mobile has also launched a founder event in the game. The game will arrive soon on your mobile devices. Follow us for all the latest updates and news about the new title.