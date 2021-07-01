How to download Genshin Impact from the Epic Games store

A while ago, Genshin Impact announced its availability on the popular digital distribution platform of Epic Games.

Genshin Impact was released in September 2020, and since then, has gathered a solid fan following. With ten million+ downloads from the Play Store alone, Genshin Impact bagged the "Most tweeted video game" award for the first half of 2021. The game was released on all major platforms like PC, Android, iOS, and PlayStation.

To play the game on PC, players need to download it from its website, including its launcher. To diversify its market, miHoYo released the game on Epic Store.

The brand-new open-world action RPG title, Genshin Impact, will be arriving on the Epic Games Store on June 8th! Travelers can now head over to the Epic Games Store and add Genshin Impact to their wishlist. 👀



Redemption Code: GenshinEpic pic.twitter.com/u3p7764Kpn — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) June 5, 2021

Installing Epic Games Launcher

Players first need to have Epic Games Launcher, which they can download from its official website. There will be an option saying "Get Epic Games" in the top right corner of the site, automatically downloading an executable file upon selecting.

Running the downloaded file will start the installation process. By following the dialog boxes across the process, players can set up the launcher and an account. After completing the setup for Epic Launcher, players can search for any game they want in the search dialog box at the top right corner.

Genshin Impact on Epic Store

Searching Genshin Impact in the search box will take players to its home page, where all the information related to the game is present. Selecting the "GET" option will forward the players to a purchase page with payment details. As Genshin Impact is free, the price will be mentioned as zero in the payment section. Selecting the "PLACE ORDER" option will add the game (free of cost) to the players' library. The game library can be accessed from the left menu, where players can see all their games. Selecting the "Install" button below the game icon will start the installation process. Players can select the install location of the game before the process begins. Selecting the download location will automatically start the game installation. Players can check the progress in the "Download" section in the left menu.

Acquiring Genshin Impact on Epic Store

Choosing install location

Before proceeding, players should make sure their PC hardware meets the minimum requirements to play the game.

Minimum System Requirements of Genshin Impact:

Operating System: Windows 7 64-bit or higher

CPU: Intel Core i5 or higher

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 30 GB

Direct X version: 11

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GT 1030 or higher

The game itself will take almost 25 GB of storage, including account data and cache. Epic Launcher will occupy a few more GBs of storage. In total, players should keep at least 25 GB of internet data and storage available.

The download can be paused and resumed at any time, so players need not worry if they run out of data in between. Once the download is complete, players can access the game shortcut from their desktop and start their journey in Teyvat.

