How to download most recent PUBG Mobile beta, and list of latest features

The developers of PUBG Mobile perform several rounds of testing before rolling out an update to ensure the best possible experience. The first one for the 2.4 beta has ended, and the second is underway.

The developers add an array of new features to keep gamers engaged during this phase. The beta includes Erangel and Metro Royale updates, along with some other changes. You can download the APK file, which offers a detailed guide on how to enjoy the latest version. The process to get the beta is provided below.

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India, so gamers in the country should refrain from playing the battle royale title or its beta version due to government-imposed restrictions.

Easiest way to download latest version of PUBG Mobile 2.4.2 beta

The PUBG Mobile 2.4 beta was released earlier this month, and the developers have started the second beta test. You can utilize the latter's APK file on the official website to test the new features.

Follow the instructions below to get the latest beta version of the game:

Step 1: Use the links given below to visit the PUBG Mobile 2.4 beta APK download link.

32-bit - Use this link: https://web.gpubgm.com/m/download_android.html

64-bit - Use this link: https://web.gpubgm.com/m/download_android_1.html

The size of the first file is 672.53 MB, while the second one is 753.49 MB. Ensure that you download either file in a Wi-Fi-enabled environment and that your device has sufficient storage space for its installation.

Click Download Android Version (Image via Tencent)

Step 2: Click on the Download Android Version to initiate the download.

Step 3: Navigate through your phone's settings and turn on the 'Install from Unknown Source' option. You may move on to the next step if the option was enabled in the past.

Step 4: Install PUBG Mobile 2.4 beta APK and provide the required permissions.

Select the preferred resource pack (Image via Tencent)

Step 5: Open the application and then download your preferred resource pack. The available options are as follows:

Low-spec Resource Pack: 406.6 MB

HD Resource Pack: 745.2 MB

The size of these packs may vary slightly.

Sign in as a guest to enjoy the latest features (Image via Tencent)

Step 6: Once the download is complete, you can sign in as a guest to enjoy the latest beta version.

If an error occurs during the installation of the APK file, you can attempt to reinstall it. If the problem persists, re-download it and repeat the previous steps.

If you have already installed the beta version, you will be prompted to update the game upon launching it. This update is 785.70 MB in size, and after downloading it, you may enjoy playing the latest beta.

PUBG Mobile 2.4 second beta testing features

You can now enjoy testing the new gameplay elements in the 2.4 beta, the second iteration of which brings the following features:

New Gameplay and Items (Available on 2022/12/15)

New Explosive Bow (available in Martial Arts Arena)

Other items and gameplay improvements

Metro Royale update (Available on 2022/12/17)

Fabled equipment with special traits now available

Other items and gameplay improvements

Erangel Updates

Hang Glider will spawn in a limited area

New elevator is available at the Galata Tower

It is essential to note that the content in the beta test is subject to change before the official release of the update.

