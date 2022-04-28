How to download retro Elder Scrolls games for free on Steam

The older Elder Scrolls games coming to Steam is an excellent opportunity for many gamers. The news comes in the wake of Bethesda about to close its launcher in permanently shifting to Steam. The entire incident is even better for gamers because both retro games can be downloaded. The two games are part of a larger five-title set that has arrived on Steam.

The Elder Scrolls has a long-running history in the world of video games. With the latest offering, players will be able to travel to and enjoy the delightful points where it all started.

The older games might not have the graphical fluency of the modern titles, but the story and backdrop stay strong even today. Additionally, players who might have started the series with the fourth or fifth iterations will now be able to know the origin stories firsthand. The most important thing for any gamer is to know the exact way to download these games on Steam.

Steam members can now get two retro Elder Scrolls games free of cost

Bethesda @bethesda ATTENTION PC PLAYERS: We are retiring the Bethesda Launcher and moving to Steam.



Here’s everything you’re going to want to know about what to expect and how to migrate your Bethesda Library to Steam: ATTENTION PC PLAYERS: We are retiring the Bethesda Launcher and moving to Steam.Here’s everything you’re going to want to know about what to expect and how to migrate your Bethesda Library to Steam: beth.games/3s7NnHx 📣 ATTENTION PC PLAYERS: We are retiring the Bethesda Launcher and moving to Steam. Here’s everything you’re going to want to know about what to expect and how to migrate your Bethesda Library to Steam: beth.games/3s7NnHx https://t.co/f0KWBqd0kp

At the start of the year, Bethesda informed the public about its intentions to close down its launcher. Once it is done, the now-Xbox-owned publisher will offer its products on Steam. Players have already started to migrate their account progressions and prior purchases to Steam.

Bethesda has launched five older titles on Steam, along with all of this. Out of the five, The Elder Scrolls: Arena (1994) and The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall (1996) are available as completely free-to-play titles.

Downloading and installing them on Steam is extremely easy, and the steps are the same for downloading any free-to-play titles like Apex Legends. Once players have logged in to their accounts, they will have to search for both titles. Once they press "Play Game," the titles will be added to their Steam Library forever.

Two other titles which have been added - Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire and The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard - will be interesting acquisitions for those who want to explore more into the older games. These two titles, however, will come at a premium.

While the two free titles are distinctly different from The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, certain resemblances have shown the series's path over the years. Players will be able to enjoy procedurally-generated worlds in Arena as they uncover a conspiracy against King Uriel Septim VII.

In Daggerfall, players can experience similar activities in two regions of Tamriel: Hammerfell and High Rock. Players will have to pick quests and tasks from towns, and their ultimate objective will be to free the ghost of King Lysandus.

Both titles have been made free-to-play in the past, so the current offer isn't a timed deal. However, it's an excellent opportunity for any fan who might have missed the opportunity so far.

Additionally, there's a third game that is also available for absolutely free. This one will take players into the world of Wolfenstein, which completes the roster of the five games.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan