How to earn an assist in MultiVersus

MultiVersus' first season is underway, and players are vying for the top rankings while completing challenges to unlock rewards. One such challenge can arrive as a daily challenge and tasks players with earning assists during 2v2 battles.

Earning an assist in Multiversus shouldn't be too difficult as long as players are coordinating with their teammates or are actively dealing damage. They may have even racked up a few assists accidentally during a match without notice.

However, if players are looking for a more targeted approach to earning assists in the brawling title, they can find a quick guide on how to do so below.

MultiVersus: Earning assists in team battles

The launch date cast of MultiVersus, which has since expanded (Image via Warner Bros. Interactive)

While the term "assist" in gaming likely means different things to different players, it carries a certain connotation in MultiVersus. Players may think an assist means that you help a teammate secure a knockout for your team, but this isn't the only method.

In this particular game, players can also earn an assist by helping out their teammates in various ways, such as healing them, shielding them, or saving them from being knocked out of the arena.

This makes Support archetype characters like Reindog a great fit for racking up a ton of assists during a match. However, assists can be earned by any character role.

Examples of character actions that can earn assists

Throwing a smoke bomb as Batman and allowing your teammate to hide themselves within it.

Healing your teammate with Reindog.

Applying a shield to your teammate with Steven Universe.

Saving your teammate from being knocked out of the ring using Wonder Woman's Lasso of Truth.

Striking an opponent and dealing damage to them shortly before they're knocked out.

Launching or bouncing your opponent into the air where your teammate can knock them out via spike.

In addition to achieving assists in MultiVersus' 2v2 team-based mode, it's also possible to accrue them in the game's Free-For-All (FFA) mode. Since players can't buff their teammates in this mode, assists are earned primarily through striking and damaging opponents shortly before they're knocked out.

Since the FFA game mode pits multiple players against each other, characters are being hit much more frequently as a result. This means assists can be quite easy to obtain, even unintentionally. However, if players are struggling, it never hurts to switch game modes to see if players have better luck.

Hopefully, earning assists shouldn't be too tricky for MultiVersus players so they can move on to their other daily challenges. Players will undoubtedly want to complete as many tasks as possible now that Season One is fully underway.

Finishing challenges not only provides initial rewards but also gives players the ability to rank up their battle pass quickly and collect even more items such as toasts, cosmetics, and more.

Season One will be proceeding for quite some time, but players won't want to waste time reaping as much as they can before the season comes to a close.

