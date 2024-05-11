How to earn the EA FC 24 Minamino TOTS and Benyahia TOTS cards for free?

EA Sports has released a dual Team of the Season objective in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 24 Minamino TOTS and Benyahia TOTS cards being up for grabs. The former plays for Monaco in Ligue 1, whereas the latter plays for Havre FC in D1 Arkema, and both have earned special boosted versions thanks to their amazing performances in their respective competitions.

This is the first objective of the Team of the Season promo that offers two players instead of one. So far, the developers have released special versions of players like Milinkovic-Savic, Douglas Luiz, and others individually, but the latest set of challenges provides gamers with the EA FC 24 Minamino TOTS and Benyahia TOTS cards for free.

How to unlock the EA FC 24 Minamino TOTS and Benyahia TOTS cards for free in Ultimate Team?

The objective has four segments (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Dusan Tadic TOTS Plus objective, the objective set to unlock the EA FC 24 Minamino TOTS and Benyahia TOTS cards also consists of four segments. These feature various challenges that can be completed in game modes like Squad Battles, Rivals, or Champions, and feature the following stipulations:

Perfect Strike : Score eight goals using a player from Ligue 1 in Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions). Earn an 80+ x 2 players pack.

: Score eight goals using a player from Ligue 1 in Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions). Earn an 80+ x 2 players pack. Efficient Finisher : Score eight goals using a player from D1 Arkema in Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions). Earn an 81+ x 2 players pack and 250 XP.

: Score eight goals using a player from D1 Arkema in Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions). Earn an 81+ x 2 players pack and 250 XP. Win 7: Win seven matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having a minimum of three players from D1 Arkema in your starting eleven. Earn a 75+ x 5 players pack.

Win seven matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having a minimum of three players from D1 Arkema in your starting eleven. Earn a 75+ x 5 players pack. Play 10: Play 10 matches in Squad Battles on minimum Semi pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions). Earn 250 XP and an 81+ x 2 players pack.

Not only can gamers get their hands on a 93-rated item and a 91-rated item via this objective, but they can also obtain some exciting packs and 500 XP to make progress in the latest season of Ultimate Team.

The EA FC 24 Minamino TOTS and Benyahia TOTS cards have some amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

The EA FC 24 Minamino TOTS and Benyahia TOTS cards possess some amazing stats, attributes and PlayStyles. Minamino is 93-rated with the following stats:

Pace : 94

: 94 Shooting : 85

: 85 Passing : 95

: 95 Dribbling : 93

: 93 Defending : 62

: 62 Physicality: 83

Meanwhile, Benyahia, the French striker from the D1 Arkema league, showcases the following stats on her 91-rated card:

Pace : 90

: 90 Shooting : 86

: 86 Passing : 88

: 88 Dribbling : 94

: 94 Defending : 84

: 84 Physicality: 85

Despite being a striker, the latter possesses the stats and alternative position to be an excellent midfielder in the game's current meta. Overall, the objective to unlock these special cards is definitely worth completing.

