How to earn the EA FC 24 Dusan Tadic TOTS Plus card for free

EA Sports has released a new player objective under the Team of the Season event in Ultimate Team, offering the EA FC 24 Dusan Tadic TOTS Plus card. This Serbian winger is currently playing for Fenerbahce in the Turkish Super Lig and has been one of the most consistent performers in this competition during the ongoing season.

Not only is the EA FC 24 Dusan Tadic TOTS Plus card 90-rated with some amazing stats and PlayStyles, it is easy to accommodate into any squad due to the chemistry perks these items receive. This makes this latest objective extremely enticing for gamers on a budget looking to upgrade their attacking lineups.

How to unlock the EA FC 24 Dusan Tadic TOTS Plus card for free in Ultimate Team?

The objective has four tasks (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Sergej Milinkovic-Savic TOTS objective, the one you need to do to unlock the EA FC 24 Dusan Tadic TOTS Plus card also has several challenges that must be completed in various Ultimate Team game modes. Gamers must accomplish a total of four tasks to get various pack rewards as well as the TOTS Plus item.

These are the stipulations mentioned in the various tasks of the EA FC 24 Dusan Tadic TOTS Plus card's objective:

Scoring Finesse : Score five goals using a finesse shot in Squad battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions). Earn an 80+ x 2 players pack.

: Score five goals using a finesse shot in Squad battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions). Earn an 80+ x 2 players pack. Assisting Maestro : Assist six goals in Squad battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions). Earn an 81+ x 2 players pack.

: Assist six goals in Squad battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions). Earn an 81+ x 2 players pack. Trendyol Super Lig debut : Play nine matches in Squad battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having a minimum of three players from the Trendyol Super Lig in your starting eleven. Earn an 81+ x 2 players pack.

: Play nine matches in Squad battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having a minimum of three players from the Trendyol Super Lig in your starting eleven. Earn an 81+ x 2 players pack. Serbian Success: Win six matches in Squad battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having a minimum of two players from Serbia in your starting eleven. Earn a 75+ x5 players pack.

Unlike some of the other TOTS player objectives released so far during Team of the Season, like Jan-Niklas Beste, the EA FC 24 Dusan Tadic TOTS Plus objective does not offer any XP boosts. However, the objective is still worth completing despite not providing any progress in the latest season of Ultimate Team.

Tadic has some amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

The card itself is 90-rated, and possesses the following stats alongside Trivela+, Flair+ and Technical+ PlayStyles:

Pace: 90

Shooting: 93

Passing: 90

Dribbling: 91

Defending: 51

Physicality: 87

All these traits combine to make the Serbian an effective attacker in the current meta of the game.

