How to earn Fight Money in Tekken 8

Tekken 8 features many customizable items for player profiles and Arcade Quest avatars, which are either dropped as rewards from various challenges or can be purchased in exchange for Fight Money. While this special currency is fairly abundant in the title, you have to earn Gold from various sources, such as the story quest and Super Ghost Battle.

Bandai Namco has made it so that you can only obtain Fight Money by completing various in-game activities without any external means of purchasing it. This article discusses all the sources of earning the Tekken 8 currency.

How do you earn Fight Money in Tekken 8?

Complete in-game challenges to obtain Fight Money (Image via Bandai Namco)

Listed below are the activities that will fetch you Fight Money in Tekken 8:

Complete The Dark Awakens campaign.

Finish the Character Episodes.

Obtain victories in Arcade Battle.

Play your first online matches under the Ranked, Quick, and Group categories.

Complete the chapters of Arcade Quest.

Win against AI in Super Ghost Battles.

The Dark Awakens campaign is roughly four hours long, and you can obtain 10,000,000 Gold by completing the final chapter, regardless of whichever ending you choose. In addition, there are a total of 32 Character Episodes, each rewarding more Fight Money.

The Arcade Quest is one of the most unique game modes in the title, dropping a big chunk of Gold for every chapter you complete. You can do so by winning all the challenges in the arcade mode. You can also wrap up its bonus contents, which will fetch you extra Fight Money.

Make sure to also unlock the Super Ghost Battle and train your own batch of AI. You can challenge them to snag 40,000 Gold per win.

What can you use Fight Money for?

Buy the red mohawk with Fight Money to jazz up your avatar (Image via Bandai Namco)

As mentioned, Fight Money serves as a currency in Tekken 8 and can be used to purchase various cosmetic accessories. For instance, you can buy title plates, panels, and other UI elements for Player Customization.

Moreover, avatar customization is another feature in Arcade Quest, letting you create miniature characters that express your emotions throughout the self-narrative adventure. With Fight Money, you can purchase exclusive cosmetics and other accessories for your avatar.

Meanwhile, some outfits and fighter skins are locked behind the soft paywall. All it takes is a few Gold to unlock them.

Check out our Tekken 8 article on unlockable rewards to acquire freebies. The game was officially released on January 26, 2024, across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.